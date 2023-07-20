Cowboys Could Turn to Rival 5-Time Pro Bowler Amid Star’s Holdout Threat

The Dallas Cowboys are being put on notice by star offensive lineman Zack Martin, but the franchise is not without alternative options. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Martin is considering not reporting to training camp and feels “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”

As part of a previous restructure, Martin has a $1.7 million base salary but will make more in total money with two seasons remaining on a six-year, $84 million contract. Martin is slated to make $7 million less than the league’s top guards, per Archer.

“Dallas Cowboys six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp because of his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” Archer wrote on July 19, 2023.

“Martin said he is ‘woefully underpaid relative to the market,’ a source said. Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards. Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons and Quenton Nelson of the Colts are at the top of that list this season at an average of $20 million.”

While chances are things will ultimately work out between Martin and the Cowboys, the front office would be wise to explore alternative options in case Martin plays hardball with a holdout. One name to keep an eye on is Commanders free agent guard Trai Turner who brings with him an impressive resume as a five-time Pro Bowler.

Washington Commanders Free-Agent Guard Trai Turner Could Be a Replacement Option for the Dallas Cowboys

Turner played 16 games for the Commanders last season, including 12 starts. The veteran was previously on a one-year, $3 million contract with Washington. Turner played six years for the Panthers before three consecutive one-season stints with the Chargers, Steelers and Commanders.

The good news for Dallas is Turner remains a free agent and could likely be signed on a bargain deal. Yet, Turner earned a dismal 53 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 calling into question his viability. Turner earned a much better score of 69 in 2021 and would find himself on a more talented offensive line with the Cowboys.

NFL Rumors: Trai Turner Is Being Labeled as One of the Most Underrated Free Agents Still Available

Ideally, Turner would only serve as insurance for Martin and signing the former Pro Bowler could be a leverage play showing the Cowboys guard they have alternative options if he chooses to holdout. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay remains optimistic that Turner can be a consistent option labeling the guard as one of the “most underrated free agents still available.”

“Turner should still have some good years ahead if he lands in a spot that can maximize his talents,” Kay detailed on July 20. “The guard turned 30 in June and has logged 7,713 offensive snaps, meaning he’s been on the field for far fewer plays than many of his fellow offensive linemen who have been consistently starting in the NFL over the last decade. While injuries have hindered Turner’s availability in the past, he’s only missed one week with an ailment since the start of 2020.

“Any team still looking for a proven guard could do far worse than coming to terms with Turner on a budget contract. He’s still got what it takes to be a high-end backup and spot starter at worst.”