Ex-Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Has 3-Word Response to Free Agent Rumors

Former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is keeping a low profile following the team’s decision to release the running back this offseason. According to The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, Elliott appeared at the “Light It Up” charity event for the Children’s Cancer Fund on April 21, 2023 but declined to discuss his free-agent status. Elliott did emphasize “I’m doing great” despite opting not to speak at length about his future.

“Elliott spent time with every child who came up to him upon his arrival Friday evening,” Moore wrote on April 21. “When approached by reporters to talk about his release from the Cowboys and his future, he politely declined.

“’I’m doing great,’ he said before turning back to his young fans. ‘Doing great.'”

With the 2023 NFL draft just a few days away, it would be a surprise if Elliott signed with a new team before the seven rounds take place. Franchises likely want to wait to see how the draft plays out before pursuing a new deal with Elliott.

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott’s Future: ‘He’s Working His A** Off’

Ezekiel Elliott at the Light It Up event to raise money to fight children's cancer. Elliott, who is taking part in the event, politely declined to talk about his release from the Cowboys & his future. "I'm doing great," he said. "Doing great."

Elliott remains close friends with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who has been open about his frustration with the team’s decision to move on from the veteran. Prescott continues to work out with Elliott and provided some insight into how the running back is approaching next season.

“He’s my best friend,’’ Prescott told Moore when asked about Elliott. “Hell yeah I’m throwing with him. … His mindset is just getting better, period. However he can. He’s working his a** off.”

Zeke Elliott Wants to Play Against the Cowboys in 2023: Report

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 23 that Elliott had “narrowed down his options” to the Bengals, Eagles and Jets. The NFL insider also predicted that the running back planned to sign with a team by the end of March.

Elliott remains unsigned and these three teams now appear to be more of a wish list than the franchises that are pursuing the former Pro Bowler. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, Elliott “absolutely” wants to play against the Cowboys next season as the playmaker aims for revenge against his former team.

“Zeke, according to a source who is close to the two-time NFL rushing champ, ‘absolutely’ wants to play against the Cowboys in 2023,” Fisher detailed on March 23. “Call it ‘revenge’ or call it ‘drama’ or maybe it would just be fun to compete against old pals like Dallas QB Dak Prescott and a host of other Cowboys who consider Elliott a pal.”

The Cowboys Do Not Want to Re-Sign Ezekiel Elliott: Report

Prescott continues to leave the door open for Elliott to return to Dallas, but there are no indications this is a realistic option. The Cowboys did not attempt to negotiate a new deal with Elliott prior to releasing the former franchise back. Moore previously reported that “the Cowboys don’t want Elliott back” despite ongoing reunion rumors.

“The reluctance of Jerry and Stephen Jones to definitively declare that Elliott won’t return has led to speculation that he’ll be back. He won’t,” Moore noted on April 4.

“The club gave his No. 21 to corner Stephon Gilmore. Stephen Jones acknowledged the Cowboys didn’t even present Elliott with a reduced offer in an effort to keep him. The reason: respect. The number that would make sense to keep Elliott on this roster is one he wouldn’t accept.

“… The Cowboys don’t want Elliott back now. The club wants him back the day he decides to retire so he can sign that one-day contract to do it with a star on his helmet.”