49ers Send Message to Cowboys on Trey Lance

The presence of Trey Lance has become a focal point ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer indicated the team planned to utilize Lance’s knowledge of his former squad in helping Dallas formulate a game plan.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joked that he hopes the Cowboys spend all their time talking with Lance instead of watching game film. The Niners coach also admitted that Lance can share “as much as most coaches” when it comes to the quarterback’s knowledge of his former team.

“As much as most coaches can, I mean, you can see the plays on tape,” Shanahan told reporters on October 4, 2023. “You can explain what we look at and stuff like that, which usually you can when you can stack up a lot of tape over years and we’ve been here for a while.

“… Hopefully, he’s [Lance] talking to them all the time and making them focus totally on that instead of the simple stuff of watching the tape.”

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on San Francisco 49ers: ‘Trey Knows a Little Bit About What They’re Doing’

This became a subject of conversation after Schottenheimer admitted the team would pick Lance’s brain on the upcoming matchup against the Niners. The Dallas assistant coach also added that Lance’s knowledge of his former team will only help the Cowboys in a minor way heading into Week 5.

“Trey knows a little bit about what they’re doing,” Schottenheimer said during an October 2 press conference. “The cool thing is, like I said, the team knows them well.

“I know them well from being in Seattle. Trey knows them well. But like last week [with the Patriots and Will Grier], it’s kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don’t go too far into it. We can know exactly what they’re going to do, because they don’t do too much, and they’re still really, really tough to go against just because they’re so talented.”

Trey Lance on Cowboys-49ers Matchup: ‘Any Time I Can Have a Bigger Role … It’s Exciting, for Sure.’

Dallas traded for Lance in late August just before the team had to finalize their final 53-man roster. Lance is still the Cowboys third quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. The newest Dallas quarterback is enjoying being leaned on as the Cowboys prep for the 49ers, but noted the team already has great familiarity from their recent matchups.

“I’m doing everything I can to help but at the same time these guys have done a lot of prep on the Niners with those big games the last two years,” Lance explained to reporters on October 5. “So, they know a lot about the offense, but I’m here now so I’m doing everything I can to try to help.

“…Any time I can have a bigger role, help the team, help Dak out, help Coop, whatever it is, yeah, it’s exciting for sure.