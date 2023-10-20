Cowboys Put $57 Million Starter on Notice: ‘Gets Tired of Hearing This’

The latest Dallas Cowboys news revealed that owner Jerry Jones wants more production from starting wide receiver Michael Gallup. Jones noted that Gallup had a “little problem” with his play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Cowboys owner indicated that Gallup still does not look like he has fully recovered from the ACL injury he sustained in January 2022.

“I thought Gallup had a little problem in the game,” Jones stated during an October 17, 2023, interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “He’s evolving still, I think. I know he gets tired of hearing this, but trying to get on back from where he was because of his injury, but we had good games from our receivers [against the Chargers on October 16].”

Dallas Cowboys News: Owner Jerry Jones Offered Michael Gallup Tips on Improving His Receiving

What a cool moment from Brandin Cooks, picking Michael Gallup up after the drop. pic.twitter.com/wZZSnxmXH0 — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) October 19, 2023

Jones’ interview on “Shan and RJ” took a turn when he discussed what Gallup needed to change about his catching mechanics. It is rare for an NFL owner to offer such critique of players; even coaches tend to be much more muted when discussing individuals on the team.

“I don’t know that you have a timeline [on Gallup’s previous injury impacting his play], but that play to start the game in the back of the end zone, that was a play that you got to have,” Jones said. “And so, again, I’m not saying there’s a timeline, and I’m not saying he has a timeline.

“But when he is available in the offense, which really I picture Gallup as a contested long ball receiver. He needs to get his hands right, needs to get those thumbs together on passes above his shoulders. You open those hands and have the thumbs apart when it’s below your waist, not above your shoulders. So, we just got to get him, technique-wise, where we know he can be — and that could be the next game.”

Cowboys Receiver Michael Gallup’s 5-Year, $57.5 Million Contract Runs Through 2026

Making *this throw* in between two defenders from 43 yards out only for Michael Gallup to bobble and drop it… I think I’m gonna be sick pic.twitter.com/DmybvN0C1Q — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) October 18, 2023

Through the first six games, Gallup has 18 receptions for 204 yards and is still searching for a touchdown this season. His five-year, $57.5 million contract runs through the 2026 season.

Gallup has a $6.7 million cap hit in 2023, but this number jumps up to $13.8 million next season. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have an out in Gallup’s deal in 2024, but would take a $13 million dead cap hit by releasing him.

If Gallup’s production does not increase, it will be interesting to see whether Dallas is willing to take the dead cap hit by moving on from him. The Cowboys could also explore a trade, but dealing Gallup would likely be difficult given his current deal. Over the offseason, Gallup indicated that he felt like himself again after admitting that things were not the same in 2022.

“Last year at this time I couldn’t walk,” Gallup told DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris on May 18. “We’re moving though. I got a couple days under my belt. I was out there catching balls with Dak. I feel springy again, I feel good. It’s way different.”