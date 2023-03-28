Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Premium Talent’ TE in 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys still need to address the tight end position after letting Dalton Schultz walk in free agency, and they can do so early on in the 2023 NFL draft.

Schultz is leaving a gap at the position after spending the last five years on the Cowboys’ roster and establishing himself as one of the better pass-catching TEs in the league. But as Dallas looks forward, they’re being projected to look younger.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is mocking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid to the Cowboys with the No. 26 pick in his new mock draft, saying that the value for Kincaid at that selection is too good to turn down.

“The Cowboys have been waiting until the middle rounds to draft tight ends in recent years, but I’m not sure they can pass up this value,” Reuter writes. “Kincaid’s body control and open-field agility will be a welcome sight for Dak Prescott’s eyes; he should be a nice complement to second-year players Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.”

Dallas has the option of sticking with Ferguson and Hendershot, but adding a top talent at the position would help ensure they’re not losing any dynamic play at TE.

Kincaid Impresses Ahead of NFL Draft

Kincaid represents a modern NFL prospect in the fact that he has elite athleticism but wasn’t necessarily raised in the sport. In fact, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein explained that he played just one year of high school football due to being an AAU National Champion in basketball.

But the lack of childhood experience hasn’t stopped the 6’4″, 246-pound player from dominating opponents in the PAC-12. As Sports Reference shows, Kincaid has been on a tear over the past two seasons with the Utah Utes.

After 510 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, Kincaid followed up with 890 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2022. Clearly, he’s adapted well.

Zierlein compares him to Zach Ertz, saying that his value is as a weapon rather than an on-the-line blocker.

“Kincaid is a fluid route runner with the athleticism and play speed to create mismatches against lesser coverage,” Zierlein explains. “Impeccable ball skills and sticky hands allow him to tilt 50/50 contested throws in his favor. He lacks the play strength and technique to work in-line, but can handle some positional blocking in space from time to time.”

Cowboys Have Free Agency Options to Replace Schultz

If Dallas feels like going with experience rather than potential in their efforts to replace Schultz, there are still several recognizable names that are free agents as April approaches.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is without a team after nine seasons in Florida, while two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph is also looking for a new sqaud as he enters his 13th season.

In terms of lesser-known options, Dallas could also consider a reunion with Geoff Swaim. Swaim is 29 years old, familiar with the organization and could return as a blocking-first option that would allow Ferguson and Hendershot to handle the pass-catching and route running.

However, none of the still available options boast the athleticism and upside of Kincaid. If Dallas wants to add a new level of versatility to the offense, Kincaid or another up-and-coming draft prospect is the answer.