Exciting New Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert Sends Strong Message

The Dallas Cowboys headed into the draft with a need at wide receiver and the team is hoping South Alabama standout Jalen Tolbert can contribute next season. Tolbert expressed his excitement to land with the Cowboys and emphasized he is “coming down there to win a Super Bowl.”

“What’s up Cowboy nation, Jalen Tolbert here. I cannot wait to get down to The Star and get to work and earn the star on my helmet,” Tolbert said in a video released by the Cowboys. “I’m looking forward to come down and continuing to help change the culture and coming down there to win a Super Bowl.”

Dallas had a massive need at wideout after trading Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency. The 6’1″, 194 pound receiver gives Dak Prescott another physical target in the Dallas offense. Tolbert also took to Twitter to celebrate joining the Cowboys.

“How about dem Cowboys⁉️” Tolbert tweeted on April 29, 2022. “I can’t wait to get down to the ⭐️ and go to work ‼️ #DallasCowboys.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Tolbert Snagged 82 Receptions for 1,474 Yards & 8 TDs in 2021

Play

Jalen Tolbert 2021 Full Season Highlights | South Alabama WR | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect One of the most underrated players in the country 2021 Stats: 82 Rec, 1474 Yds, 8 TD 2022-01-23T19:18:22Z

Tolbert had two straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns at South Alabama. The receiver posted 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein sees some similarities between Tolbert and longtime Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Tolbert landed a second-to-third round grade from Zierlein heading into the draft.

“Silky smooth athlete who has morphed into a monster over the last two seasons,” Zierlein detailed. “Tolbert is a high-character prospect with skill elements that are dripping with NFL potential. He gave work to everyone he faced, including SEC cover corners at Tennessee. His three-sport background offers unique perspective to pull from at his position, and his route-running gives him a leg up in camp battles early on. His traits, talent and production should push him up the board, and dialing up the competitive spirit could turn him into a top-flight WR2.”

Tolbert Could Compete to be the Cowboys WR3

Play

New Dallas Cowboy Jalen Tolbert First Interview + Secret Audio | 2022 NFL Draft Check out the first interview with the Cowboys' third round selection from the 2022 NFL Draft, South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Then, hear the secret audio of when he found out he was being drafted by the Cowboys. LISTEN: audacy.com/1053thefan/listen WATCH: audacy.com/1053thefan/fan-cam or twitch.tv/dallasfancam WEBSITE: 1053thefan.com/ FACEBOOK: facebook.com/1053thefan TWITTER: twitter.com/1053thefan Thumbnail images courtesy of… 2022-04-30T03:56:02Z

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay outlined Tolbert’s versatility as one of the key traits the team found intriguing. Days before the draft, Tolbert connected with quarterback Dak Prescott as the franchise QB1 began to form a relationship with a playmaker who will likely compete with James Washington to be Dallas’ third receiver next to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

“With Jalen Tolbert, it’s a wide receiver that can play multiple spots,” McClay explained during the team’s April 29 press conference. “He’s got size, he’s extremely intelligent and the type of player that you want to grow in that room because of his intelligence, his relationship that he’s formed already with the quarterback [Dak Prescott] from the conversation and those sort of things that you think that the upside is there because he’s an NFL style receiver, body style, size, ability to find space, to play inside and outside. So, that versatility made him very attractive to us.”