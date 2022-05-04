Cowboys Release ‘Punishing’ Ball-Carrier in First Roster Move After NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys added 27 players between their 2022 NFL draft picks and the UDFA signing class, but it is now time for Dallas to start trimming the fat.

The first chunk of the NFL offseason is always about adding members to the roster, whether they’re high-priority free agents or the last player added in an undrafted free agent class. Dallas is no different.

But after adding an influx of young talent this past weekend, the Cowboys are now releasing another young player in fullback Sewo Olonilua. Olonilua was an undrafted free agent signing after the 2020 NFL draft after a college career at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The #DallasCowboys now have two fullbacks on the roster after a former TCU standout was released Wednesday,” the Cowboys official Twitter account posted alongside a press release on Olonilua getting waived.

The #DallasCowboys now have two fullbacks on the roster after a former TCU standout was released Wednesday. Read more ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 4, 2022

Olonilua has been with Dallas for the past two years as he’s tried to make his mark in the NFL. Now, he’ll have to find a new team and prove his worth there.

Olonilua’s Time in DFW

The 24-year-old fullback has been playing football in Texas his entire life, going to school at Kingwood High School in his hometown of Kingwood, Texas. Olonilua impressed enough to be rated as a four-star prospect with offers from LSU, Oklahoma and others, per Rivals.

Despite the prominent offers, Olonilua went with TCU and head coach Gary Patterson. The promise of playing time paid off, and the 6’3″ fullback immediately made an impact off the bench in his freshman year, contributing 122 rushing yards and a touchdown in 2016 according to SR.

Over the next three seasons, Olonilua ran for 1502 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a short-yardage specialist. He also brought down 58 receptions for 366 receiving yards and a touchdown over that span.

Dallas signed the former Horned Frog as an UDFA in 2020 after Olonilua went undrafted. NFL.com‘s draft profile described the FB as a “punishing” runner who could definitely improve, but he never really got his shot.

Olonilua primarily rode the practice squad in his rookie year, but was promoted to the active roster three times but never hit the field. In terms of preseason play, the fullback didn’t see a snap in 2020 and only two in 2021.

Olonilua suffered a neck injury in the Cowboys’ opening preseason game in 2021, and was placed on the injury reserve for the rest of the season.

Cowboys Have Two FBs on Roster

As Dallas mentioned in their Tweet, the team now has two players listed at fullback on the roster. The team has 92 players on roster or expected to sign contracts, which means that they still need to release one more to get to the NFL’s 91-man limit.

The two remaining fullbacks are Nick Ralston and Ryan Nall. Ralston remained on the practice squad for the majority of the 2021 season after signing with Dallas as an UDFA last offseason.

On the other hand, Nall is a veteran free agent coming from the Chicago Bears. Nall made 33 total appearances for the Bears over the past three seasons, and caught the ball nine times for 71 yards in his time in the Windy City.