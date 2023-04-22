Cowboys Linked to New Potential Pro Bowl Starting Playmaker: Report

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up with the team now being linked to former Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer as a potential replacement for Dalton Schultz. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Dallas taking Mayer at No. 26 in his latest mock draft, citing a league source emphasizing the team is unlikely to pass on the playmaker if he is still available.

“As one plugged-in league source told me about Mayer and the Cowboys: ‘I just can’t see Dallas passing,'” Brugler wrote on April 17, 2023. “The Cowboys are looking for a tight end who can hold his own as a blocker but also move the sticks as a receiving threat. If Mayer makes it this far, it’s a good bet he will have a star on his helmet.”

Mayer is coming off two straight seasons topping 800 yards and seven touchdowns at Notre Dame. The former Irish star had 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Here is a look at why the Cowboys may not be able to pass on Mayer.

The Next Gronk 🔥 Michael Mayer 2022 Highlights

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer Is Drawing Comparisons to Former Cowboys Star Jason Witten

Mayer is already drawing lofty comparisons to ex-Cowboys star Jason Witten. The former Dallas star’s resume includes being an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and having three seasons topping 1,000 yards. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein detailed why Mayer’s game is reminiscent of Witten as a “big combination tight end.”

“Big combination tight end with the demeanor for run blocking and the size for tough, chain-moving catches underneath,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the former Notre Dame tight end. “Mayer will come into the league with better blocking technique than most tight ends in this year’s draft. He’s built for in-line duty and was an extension of the Notre Dame offensive line at times.

“His feet are a little heavy getting into and through his routes, but he has the hand strength and contact balance to win heavily contested catches on the first two levels. Mayer might need to polish his route running to become a high-volume target, but he’s a safe pick and will be a good pro who can become a plus player as a run blocker and pass catcher.”

Dak Prescott on Bijan Robinson: ‘Just a Super Talented Guy’

Despite losing Schultz, the Cowboys already have a group of promising tight ends on the roster, but it would still be a surprise if the team did not address the position in the draft. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are two current Cowboys players that could compete for the starting role.

Bijan Robinson is another player who has been heavily linked to Dallas during mock draft season following the team’s decision to release Ezekiel Elliott. Dak Prescott sounded like he would approve the Cowboys landing the former Texas star running back, but the playmaker may be long gone by the time Dallas is on the clock at No. 26.

“Honestly, second to Mississippi State, I’m a Texas fan, so I’ve seen a lot of his [Robinson’s] games. When they’ve been on Saturdays [I’ve] been able to watch him,” Prescott said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “Just a super talented guy. Not only is he great running the ball and has the speed, but has the hands and the route running ability.

“Once again, that’s all mock drafts. I don’t pay attention to all that stuff, but I do know he’s a helluva player.”