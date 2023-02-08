Cowboys Predicted to Land Quarterback on the Rise

The Dallas Cowboys are expecting to add another quarterback this offseason, at least according to owner Jerry Jones. During his first public comments since the team’s playoff loss, Jones both reaffirmed the Cowboys commitment to Dak Prescott while also revealing their plan to draft a quarterback. Such contradictions represent life in Big D under Jones and company.

Jones praised TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s performance at the Senior Bowl which has some speculating the Cowboys could look to keep the signal-caller in the Dallas area. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher has Dallas selecting Duggan in the fifth round with the No. 176 overall pick in his latest seven-round Cowboys mock draft.

“Jerry Jones isn’t unbiased about DFW players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan ‘stood out’ in good practice today,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein tweeted on February 1, 2023. “‘He just looked comfortable. He looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around. He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.'”

Max Duggan Could Get Drafted in the Middle Rounds, Says Analyst

Duggan’s season did not end the way TCU would have liked as the entire offense struggled against a Georgia defense that is full of future NFL talent. This does not take away from an impressive season from Duggan who went from being potentially undrafted to rising up draft boards. Heading into the championship game, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted Duggan played himself into the “mid-round discussion.”

“The Horned Frogs’ backup to begin the season, Max Duggan wasn’t a prospect NFL scouts were talking about back in the summer,” Brugler wrote on January 6. “He has flipped the narrative with his play this season and is now in the mid-round discussion. Duggan’s accuracy and touch as a passer tend to be inconsistent, but he makes a handful of plays each game with his mobility and competitive toughness that make evaluators sit up in their seats. NFL coaches will want to work with him.”

Max Duggan Had 1,856 Rushing Yards & 28 TDs on the Ground While at TCU

Duggan threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 63.7% of his passes during 15 appearances for TCU this season. While in Fort Worth, the playmaking quarterback consistently displayed his dual-threat capabilities rushing for 423 yards and nine touchdowns as well in 2022. Duggan had 1,856 rushing yards and 28 TDs on the ground during his four seasons with the Horned Frogs.

The TCU signal-caller was part of a quarterback group that overall underwhelmed at the Senior Bowl. This is not uncommon given the prospects are learning a new offense and throwing to unfamiliar receivers. Fresno State’s Jake Haener made the most plays of all the quarterbacks in Mobile, but Duggan should draw plenty of interest from NFL teams, especially if he is available on day three.

Dak Prescott still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract, and the Cowboys continue to back the star as their QB1. Dallas is still likely to be in the market for another quarterback, especially with the threat of Cooper Rush potentially leaving in free agency.

As evidenced by Prescott, the Cowboys have had success drafting a quarterback on day three. A few more intriguing players who Mosher has Dallas selecting in his mock draft: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (first round), Tennessee wide receiver Jalen Hyatt (second round) and another Senior Bowl standout Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (fourth round).