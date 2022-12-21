Cowboys Projected to Land ‘Trade Bait’ in Playmaking Quarterback

Despite plenty of consternation from some Dallas Cowboys fans, Dak Prescott is still the team’s franchise quarterback, but the front office could make a move for a young signal-caller this offseason. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond put together his first seven-round mock draft for the Cowboys and has owner Jerry Jones snagging Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker in the fourth round with the No. 133 overall selection.

“An ACL injury may make this future starter at QB available in Round 4 and this would be great protection for Prescott or future trade bait,” Drummond wrote on December 20, 2022.

Here are some of the additional highlights from Drummond’s mock draft: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (first round), Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (second round), Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith (third round) and Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. (fifth round).

Hooker Still Has a Chance to Be Selected in the First 2 Days of NFL Draft

Hendon Hooker 🔥 QB Highlights ᴴᴰ Hendon Hooker Highlights Tennessee qb heisman 2022-10-16T20:57:27Z

Hooker will be one of the more intriguing draft prospects given the quarterback sustained a season-ending ACL injury in November. The Vols signal-caller posted 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes during his 11 starts prior to the injury. Hooker also added 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Despite the injury, Dallas may need to select Hooker much earlier than the fourth round if the team hopes to land the quarterback. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Hooker as his fourth-rated quarterback for 2023 even after the injury.

“I still see Hooker as the QB4 in the class,” McShay detailed on December 7. “The 6-foot-4 senior suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in November, and while the injury will certainly impact his draft stock, I don’t think we will see a severe drop. Hooker was a Day 2 prospect for me even before the injury, and I still think that’s when he will get drafted — just a little bit later on Friday night than previously thought. Hooker reads the field really well, has a nice smooth delivery and knows how to layer the ball to receivers to set up yards after the catch.”

Cowboys Could Look to Draft a Quarterback

When Hendon Hooker is decisive with acting immediately on the favorable leverage, he can deliver the rail shot vs man at 55 yards pinpoint from the pitch. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/g6p5wLrEKG — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 17, 2022

Dallas selecting a developmental quarterback makes a lot of sense, especially with Cooper Rush’s free agency status. The Cowboys are in danger of losing Rush to a quarterback-needy team and may be in the market for a new QB2. Prescott still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract. ESPN’s Todd Archer also believes Dallas will potentially explore adding another quarterback this offseason.

“There are several positions the Cowboys could target this offseason, such as running back, tight end, linebacker and potentially even a quarterback for the future,” Archer wrote on December 14. “Cornerback is a major need, however. Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in October that could have a long road for rehab. Anthony Brown, who is set to be a free agent, suffered a torn Achilles in December.

“The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs under contract through 2023 but would like to extend his contract. With Brown out for the year, 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph has a chance to show if he can be a full-time player. If he doesn’t, cornerback looks like the biggest position to target going into the draft.”