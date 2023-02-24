‘Dream’ Trade Proposal Has Cowboys Landing New Star Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the market for a new running back if the team opts to move on from Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and Texas star playmaker Bijan Robinson continues to emerge as a potential fit. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox offered a “dream offseason trade” for every franchise, and believes Dallas should move up in the draft to land the former Longhorns standout.

“Robinson isn’t likely to fall all the way to Dallas at 27th overall,” Knox wrote on February 23, 2023. “If he starts to slide toward the middle of Round 1, though, the Cowboys might be able to go up and get him for a few Day 2 selections. The Detroit Lions traded the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks last year for the Nos. 12 and 46 picks.

“If the Cowboys pull it off, they could seamlessly move away from the Pollard-Elliott era while getting a new every-down ball-carrier on a team-friendly rookie contract.”

Bijan Robinson Is Drawing Comparisons to Saquon Barkley Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Robinson is the consensus top running back prospect heading into the 2023 NFL draft and has been mocked to the Cowboys by some analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Yet, there is no guarantee that Robinson will be on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 26.

Robinson notched a career-high 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during 12 appearances in 2022. The star also proved to be a weapon in the passing game adding 19 receptions for 314 yards and two TDs. ESPN’s Matt Miller compared Robinson to a player the Cowboys have great familiarity with: Saquon Barkley.

“Robinson is the total package as a running back prospect,” Miller detailed on February 22. “He plays with amazing patience but can also lower his shoulder with a 220-pound frame and create space for himself. Robinson’s contact balance and vision in traffic are some of the best I’ve ever seen. He rushed for 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs this season, and he’s also a very good receiving threat out of the backfield (314 receiving yards). There are few players more talented than Robinson in this year’s class.”

The Cowboys Are Pushing Ezekiel Elliott to Take a Massive Pay Cut

The Cowboys face multiple decisions at running back with Tony Pollard set to hit free agency in the coming weeks. Elliott’s $90 million contract is having a major impact on the Cowboys’ cap situation, especially given his decreased production. Dallas has an out in Elliott’s contract this offseason that would allow the team to cut the star while taking an $11.8 million dead cap hit.

Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported that the Cowboys and Elliott are headed towards a stare down over the team pushing for a “massive pay cut.” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Robinson ranked as his No. 6 overall prospect.

“With his unique mix of elusiveness, vision and power, Bijan Robinson makes defenders miss in different ways,” Brugler noted on February 14. “Although he won’t be drafted as high as this ranking (or even in the top half of Round 1, most likely), he is the complete package as both a runner and receiver.”