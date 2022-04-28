EXCLUSIVE: Star Receiver Reacts to Cowboys Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to trade rumors with just hours remaining before the NFL draft kicks off. One player the team has been connected to is USC receiver Drake London.

The team is expected to address the position early in the draft following the decision to trade Amari Cooper this offseason. During an exclusive pre-draft interview with Heavy at the P&G Lounge, London reacted to the rumors that the Cowboys could trade up to snag him.

“To be honest, I went over there and had a visit with them [Cowboys], one of the 30-day visits,” London told Heavy. “That was pretty, pretty cool. Also too, I have some family out there [Dallas area]. I have a great-grandma that’s out there. I have a god-brother that’s out there. So, that’d be pretty cool if that happened.”

London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at USC. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares the 6’4″ receiver to former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey.

“Big, long possession receiver with the ability to play outside or from the slot,” Zierlein detailed. “London lacks desired top-end speed and separation quickness to open clear throwing windows but plays a mature, savvy brand of ball. The game slows down for him when the ball comes out. London was a top-flight basketball player so angles to the ball, body positioning and high-pointing come very naturally to him, turning a 50-50 ball into a 70-30 advantage.”

The Cowboys Could Trade up to Draft London

If the Cowboys want London, the team is likely going to need to move up from No. 24 for the receiver. Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan’s Cowboys insider Bobby Belt reported that “the whole room loves Drake London.”

“I think it sounds really clear that they’re definitely interested in trading up,” Belt explained on April 27. “…So, you’re either moving up for a real position, or you’re moving up for somebody that you’re absolutely in love with. And the guy that they would be absolutely in love with would be Drake London from USC, the wide receiver.”

If the consensus projections hold true, the Cowboys would need to move up significantly from No. 24 to have a chance at London. ESPN’s Todd McShay has London being selected at No. 11 by the Commanders.

“I love London’s ability to box out defenders and come down with tough contested catches,” McShay explained.

London on Draft Night: ‘I’m Just Trying Not to Cry’

The P&G Lounge is an annual event that takes place on the eve of the NFL draft to assist players in getting the right look for the first round. London has partnered with Head and Shoulders to make sure he starts his NFL career off with excellence. The standout receiver reacted to what it will be like to hear his name called on draft night.

“Yeah, I’m just trying not cry, at the end of the day,” London admitted. “That’s all I’m worried about right now.”

As for his partnership with Head and Shoulders, London revealed that his affinity for the brand goes back to “since I was little.”

“So, with Head and Shoulders, I’ve been using it since I can ever remember,” London explained. “They’ve been getting me right since I was little and especially now with my hair growing out, little curls here and there it just helps me highlight my styles and who I am at the end of the day.”