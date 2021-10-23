Cowboys Fans Erupt After NFL Drops Hefty Taunting Fine on CeeDee Lamb

A potential taunting penalty on CeeDee Lamb may have been irrelevant as the Dallas Cowboys walked off with an overtime win against the New England Patriots in Week 6. But the Cowboys’ second-year receiver is now paying the price days later.

On Saturday, October 23, the NFL handed down a $10,300 fine to Lamb for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The five-figure fine is the first of Lamb’s young NFL career and will come out of his $1.24 million base salary for the 2021 season.

Lamb’s Celebratory Wave at Jalen Mills Drew the Fine

After hauling in the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass and being shoved to the ground by Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills shortly after crossing the goal line, the rising 22-year-old star stood to his feet and began waving directly at Mills.

Mills, a former division rival with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020, was not fined by the league for his shove on Lamb, per Pelissero.





Ceedee Lamb with the GAME WINNING Touchdown in Overtime | Patriots vs Cowboys NFL moments/highlights/parodies #RookieHighlights #NFL 2021-10-17T23:55:17Z

The NFL’s added emphasis on enforcing penalties for taunting in 2021 has been mostly met with the ire of its fans through the first third of the season.

On Lamb’s play in particular, what might’ve been an otherwise fun piece of social media content, turned into a gaffe by the league’s social team, which quickly deleted its own video of Lamb’s touchdown and celebration minutes after posting it, at least in part due to the league’s latest crackdown.

The NFL has really worked itself into a corner with this crackdown on taunting. CeeDee Lamb’s wave goodbye on a touchdown would’ve qualified for a flag if not for the walk-off win. Great content for the NFL social team. Can’t really use it though…👋🏼👋🏽👋🏿 pic.twitter.com/Hi9tUKkpud — Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) October 18, 2021

Reactions Pour in on the NFL’s Decision to Fine Lamb

Cowboys fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the fine, particularly upset about the dock in pay compared to those dished out to other NFL players in Week 6.

Most notably was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who was fined just $515 more than Lamb for, in essence, punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins after missing on his attempt to force a fumble.

@NFL @dallascowboys

So what’s this about then?? He can shove him on purpose clearly but @_CeeDeeThree getting a fine for waving goodbye??? That is full up weak. 😤 https://t.co/J7xP2McGvN — E (@Ella_Pxx) October 23, 2021

“Y’all are something else @NFL after y’all kept playing the wave goodbye on your network and then fine him,” wrote one commenter on Twitter.

still worth it 👋 pic.twitter.com/CoOHsWKnxC — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 23, 2021

Another fan even offered to personally donate to help cover the fine.

Packer Report columnist Zachary Jacobson brought up another instance of Green Bay running back Kylin Hill being docked only $3,776 for “slapping a #Bears player late in last week’s win,” per Pelissero.

“I mean, the fine is justified and you can’t be doing things like this, I get it. But why was CeeDee Lamb fined $6.5K more than Hill just for waving goodbye at someone? Because he makes more money?” Jacobson tweeted.

Ceedee Lamb got fined more for waving bye (taunting) to an opponent than Kylin Hill did for smacking a player (physical altercation) lol NFL is weird https://t.co/n1fp0FyUbO — Steven Padillas (@DynastyFB_Pad) October 23, 2021

Despite being down 10 grand, Lamb finished Week 6 with the best performance of his career to date, setting new personal high marks in receptions (9) and receiving yards (149) while scoring twice. The 2020 first-round pick needs just two more touchdowns to surpass his rookie total of five across 16 games.

The Cowboys, currently atop the NFC East with a 5-1 record, enjoy a bye in Week 7 before returning to action on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween, Sunday, October 31.

