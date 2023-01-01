NFL Insider Connects a Second Cowboys Coach to Broncos’ Opening

The Denver Broncos could be looking to poach key members of the Dallas Cowboys‘ coaching staff.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Monday, December 26, the Broncos are not only interested in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, but they’re also interested in bringing Brian Schottenheimer on board. Schottenheimer currently serves as a Cowboys consultant and has previously served as an offensive coordinator of multiple teams.

“My understanding is there are those within the Broncos organization who believe Dan Quinn’s candidacy for their vacancy cd include bringing Brian Schottenheimer-Cowboys Consultant,” said Anderson. “Clarification: It was Schottenheimer & Quinn who shared a rep. Not anymore. Quinn & Payton do not.”

Schottenheimer Previously Coached Wilson in Seattle

The Broncos’ interest in Quinn comes as no surprise considering he was a favorite for their head coaching gig last offseason. However, Denver ultimately decided to go with Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Once Quinn lost out on the Broncos’ head coaching gig, he passed on other head coaching opportunities to return to the Cowboys as defense coordinator.

The interest in Schottenheimer is a new wrinkle, but also not surprising considering Denver needs a jolt on the offensive side of the ball. The Broncos currently rank dead last in scoring, a spot they’ve occupied for much of the season. Furthermore, the 49-year-old Schottenheimer also served as an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 until 2020, coaching Russell Wilson during those three seasons.

During Schottenheimer’s three seasons leading the Seahawks’ offense, Seattle ranked within the top nine in points scored in all three years.

Broncos Prepared to Make Aggressive Run at Quinn

The Broncos will certainly make another aggressive run at Quinn, as Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quinn is one three big names on Denver’s wish list — including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — and the Broncos are expected to take a “big swing” at the aforementioned candidates.

However, as Rapoport and Pelissero note, the Cowboys will do whatever he can in order to retain their defensive coordinator.

“He’s close with Broncos GM George Paton,” said Rapoport and Pelissero. “And like Payton and Harbaugh, Quinn has prior experience and success as a head coach, having led the Falcons to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII during his five-plus seasons in Atlanta. The cultural turnaround on defense that Quinn has led in Dallas is impressive, and owner Jerry Jones surely will do whatever he can to keep Quinn, as he did a year ago.”

After the Cowboys suffered through arguably their worst defensive season in franchise history in 2020 — they allowed a franchise record 473 points and second-highest amount of yardage with 6,183 yards — Dallas brought Quinn on board and he immediately revived the defensive unit. The Cowboys ranked seventh in points allowed last season and turnovers forced. They rank sixth this season in points allowed and lead the league again in turnovers forced this season.

As Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated notes, Quinn is still working under the head coaching contract he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. In other words, Jerry Jones would likely have to open up the checkbook to retain Quinn as defensive coordinator.

“It is worth noting, especially because Broncos ownership is being touted as having those deep Walmart family pockets,” said Fisher. “Quinn is still working under the head-coaching contract he signed with Atlanta through the 2022 season, meaning that a Cowboys ‘raise’ would go into effect in 2023 – assuming, that is, he remains in Dallas.”

We’ll see if the allure of serving as a head coach again is intriguing enough for Quinn to leave the Cowboys.