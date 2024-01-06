Cowboys Cut Intriguing Former 8-TD Receiver Ahead of NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves heading into Week 18, including releasing receiver Martavis Bryant. The news comes after the Cowboys signed Bryant to the team’s practice squad on November 7, 2023.

Bryant has not played an NFL snap since 2018 (for the Raiders) after serving an indefinite suspension by the league. The NFL reinstated Bryant back in November making the playmaker once again eligible to play.

DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that Bryant did not develop as quickly as the team had hoped. One of the new players Dallas signed to the practice squad is former Titans wideout Racey McMath.

“Racey McMath, aside from having one of the best names to ever grace an NFL roster, will fill the practice squad role previously occupied by Martavis Bryant,” Walker wrote on January 4, 2024 in an article titled, “IMPACT: Collins, Wilson reunite with Cowboys.” “Things didn’t work out as intended for the latter after weeks of coaching and development, and the Cowboys need to enter the postseason with only the best possible options for depth at each position.

“Their cup currently runneth over at wide receiver, but you can never have enough quality ones on the roster, and they feel McMath — a former sixth-round pick of the Titans out of LSU — is a 6-foot-2, 210 pound (ish) wideout with plenty of speed and built similarly to Bryant, which is telling of what the Cowboys are looking for there.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Would Like to Re-Sign Receiver Martavis Bryant for Next Season

MARTAVIS BRYANT IS BACK LET'S RIDEpic.twitter.com/o6dFumr9aA — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 16, 2022

Initially, signing Bryant was a bit of an upside play given the wideout’s career was sidelined with a lengthy suspension. Bryant’s production combined with his size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds points to a receiver with plenty of upside.

The veteran’s best season came with the Steelers in 2015 when the wideout notched 50 receptions for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns. This came after Bryant’s rookie season when the receiver posted 26 catches for 549 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Bryant’s release likely closes the door on the receiver’s time in Dallas for this season. Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported the team is open to bringing Bryant back in 2024.

“One of the toughest cuts among the practice squad players was WR Martavis Bryant,” Watkins detailed in a January 4 message on X. “He earned a practice squad player of the week earlier in the season. Team hopes to bring him back in 2024.”



The Dallas Cowboys Signed 4 New Players Headlined by Former Starter La’el Collins

It has been a busy time for the front office as the Cowboys finalize their roster heading into the postseason. Dallas signed four players to the team’s practice squad and released three others in addition to Bryant.

Former starters La’el Collins and Damien Wilson are back with Dallas. The team also added McMath and ex-Seahawks running back SaRodorick Thompson to the practice squad.

To make room for the four new players, Dallas released the following individuals: Bryant, receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson, guard Adam Pankey and defensive tackle Willington Previlon.

Heading Into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys Are the No. 2 Seed in the NFC

What a dime from Malik Willis to Racey McMath pic.twitter.com/TaCB2eYuRN — Bryson (@BrysonWright3) August 12, 2022

The playoff math for the Cowboys is simple heading into Week 18. A win over the Commanders secures three things for Dallas. First, the NFC East division title which gives the Cowboys the No. 2 seed. Finally, this allows the Cowboys to potentially host multiple playoff games.

A surprising loss to the Commanders means Dallas would have to keep an eye on the Eagles-Giants game. Dallas would be rooting for a Philly’ loss in this scenario.