Cowboys Cut Another Receiver Amid NFL Playoff Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have released four players ahead of the NFL playoffs, including wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson. Dallas also cut wideout Martavis Bryant, guard Adam Pankey and defensive tackle Willington Previlon.

These moves opened up practice squad roster space for the Cowboys to bring back two former starters: offensive linemen La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson. Dallas also signed receiver Racey McMath and running back SaRodorick Thompson.

Billy-Johnson signed with the Cowboys practice squad heading into the regular season. The veteran did not play a snap for Dallas this season.

Bryant’s release turned heads given Dallas just signed the former Steelers wideout in November. The veteran still possesses a lot of upside given his NFL career was derailed with an indefinite suspension by the league.

Billy-Johnson is a bit of an NFL journeyman having short stints with the Chargers, Jaguars, Raiders and Texans prior to joining the Cowboys. The receiver’s best season came with Los Angeles in 2020 notching 20 catches for 398 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

NFL News: The Dallas Cowboys Opted to Add Receiver Racey McMath Over Martavis Bryant & Tyron Billy-Johnson

These are difficult decisions teams have to make heading into the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys clearly believe McMath, a former Titans receiver, is a better fit for the postseason.

Tennessee selected McMath in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described McMath coming out of LSU.

“He’s big, strong and fast, but McMath lacks the necessary position fundamentals to be labeled anything more than a project with enticing core special-teams potential,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of McMath.

“He doesn’t play with desired balance and salesmanship as a route-runner, but has plenty of size, body control and focus when working through contested catches between the numbers. The traits and special-teams tape make him a potential late-round pick.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Wants to Bring Back Martavis Bryant in 2024, Per Insider

All this brings us to the question many Cowboys fans are asking: what happened to Bryant? DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported Bryant did not progress as quickly as Dallas initially hoped. Bryant has not played an NFL snap since 2018.

“Racey McMath, aside from having one of the best names to ever grace an NFL roster, will fill the practice squad role previously occupied by Martavis Bryant,” Walker detailed in a January 4, 2024 article titled, “IMPACT: Collins, Wilson reunite with Cowboys.” “Things didn’t work out as intended for the latter after weeks of coaching and development, and the Cowboys need to enter the postseason with only the best possible options for depth at each position.

“Their cup currently runneth over at wide receiver, but you can never have enough quality ones on the roster, and they feel McMath — a former sixth-round pick of the Titans out of LSU — is a 6-foot-2, 210 pound (ish) wideout with plenty of speed and built similarly to Bryant, which is telling of what the Cowboys are looking for there.”

This does not necessarily mean Bryant will not eventually return to the Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that the team wants to bring back Bryant for next season. For now, the Cowboys are focused on the NFL playoffs with these roster moves.