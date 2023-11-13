Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Puts League on Notice: ‘No Question About It’

CeeDee Lamb created plenty of Dallas Cowboys news with his frustration after the team’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 8, 2023. Lamb made his feelings clear: the star receiver wanted the football.

The Cowboys’ response in recent weeks with the offensive game plan indicates the message has been received. Lamb has not had less than 115 receiving yards in the four games following the loss to the Niners. The Dallas playmaker has made NFL history with double-digit receptions and more than 150 receiving yards in the last three contests.

Lamb is now making it known that he is the “top receiver in this game.” For those that have a doubt about Lamb’s claim, the wideout also has a message: “I’ll see you all again next week.”

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on what statement he is making: ‘I’m the top receiver in this game, and it’s no question about it. If there is, I’ll see you all again next week,'” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on November 12. “Lamb is first player in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to record double-digit catches and at least 150 yards in three straight games. Value on his contract extension is climbing.”

Dak Prescott on CeeDee Lamb’s Claim as No. 1 Receiver: ‘He’s the Guy I Throw to’

Lamb is third in the NFL with 975 receiving yards through the first ten games. The Cowboys star is just behind Tyreek Hill (1,076) and A.J. Brown (1,005) in total receiving yards. After the Cowboys’ 49-17 win over the Giants, Dak Prescott co-signed Lamb’s claim to the No. 1 receiver spot.

“Dak Prescott on where CeeDee Lamb ranks among top WRs in the NFL: ‘No. 1. He’s the guy I throw to,'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota detailed on November 12. “‘I know the work he puts in. … Talented guy. And he’s young. He’s scratching the surface. He’s special.’”

As for Lamb’s current red-hot play, Prescott does not want to call it a “streak.” Lamb’s production is what Prescott has come to expect on a weekly basis.

“I don’t even want to call it a streak because that’s just who he is,” Prescott said, per Gehlken.

Lamb had 11 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown against the Giants in Week 10. It marked Lamb’s fifth game this season topping 100 yards. Lamb’s claim is sure to spark plenty of NFL news as other receivers are likely to respond to the wideout’s assessment.

Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb Has Not Had Less Than 115 Receiving Yards Since Star Voiced Unhappiness

Things have taken a turn for the better since Lamb and Prescott had a heart-to-heart after the team’s blowout defeat at the hands of San Francisco in Week 5. The conversation prompted plenty of Cowboys news regarding Lamb’s frustration. After Lamb went public with his frustration, Prescott was candid about his desire for the receiver to approach him first.

“A frustrated player/person that feels like we all could’ve done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it. I really do,” Prescott remarked during an October 13 media session. “I really do. So it’s in the sense of just communicating with him. Asking him ways that he thinks [we can improve], targets I guess, that he thinks he can get it more [and] where we can get [those targets].

“CeeDee is a guy that I’ll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand, as I said, why he’s frustrated. But at the end of the day, he’s a leader. It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him trying to make sure that we’re all pushing our best,” Prescott added.

“And that’s where the frustration, we’ve got to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day and he’ll only get better. He’ll be better because of that. Frustrating times.”