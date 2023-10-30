Cowboys Star Goes Viral With Epic Halloween Costume [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys news shows that star linebacker Micah Parsons has successfully won the internet for his gameday fit ahead of the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons wore an entire lion costume to AT&T Stadium complete with a chain featuring himself doing his signature lion celebration. Here is a look at Parsons’ unique outfit that has since gone viral.

Micah Parsons dressed up as a lion for Halloween (Photo via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/ZlwjkFqae3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

Parsons was clearly celebrating Halloween with a slightly early costume. The Dallas defender had a strong response when asked if he is going to wear the lion outfit in public.

“After Cowboys’ win over Rams, Micah Parsons said he is headed to a pumpkin patch with his 5-year-old son Malcolm,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on October 29, 2023. “Parsons was asked if he’ll wear his lion Halloween costume in public. ‘Hell yeah. What are they going to say to me?’ Includes new custom chain of sack celebration.”

The most wholesome news comes as Parsons revealed that he planned to go to the pumpkin patch with his son after the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Rams. Yes, you guessed it. Parsons will be dressed as a lion heading into the DFW area pumpkin patch.

It is what we all wanted but did not know we needed.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is Obsessed With Lions

Judging by Dallas’ performance against Los Angeles, maybe Parsons should wear the Lion suit before every game. Parsons had two tackles and a sack (complete with his signature lion celebration).

If you have not noticed, Parsons is obsessed with lions. The star uses the lion metaphor to inspire his teammates.

“When I get my chance to talk in front of the room, I talk about the lion hunting and the preciseness and how methodical it has to be,” Parsons told Andscape’s Jean-Jacques Taylor for an October 16 feature. “And how lions have to work as a team to get what they need, and so they can feed their family. I said, ‘if you look at this, this is what we are doing. We are out here trying to hunt this guy and trying to kill these people so we can feed our families.’

“That’s our why. No matter if it’s nature or in life, everyone has their why. Every week, we get a chance to go out there and fight for ours. I said we got to be a pack of lions.”

Cowboys News: Eagles Are 3-Point Favorites Over Dallas in NFL Odds

Micah Parsons has a lion onesie as a Halloween costume — and it’s awesome. pic.twitter.com/lFUOsjyOTK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 29, 2023

Costumes or not, the Cowboys face a much more difficult test against the Eagles in Week 9. The last time Dallas had a measuring stick game, the team lost 42-10 to San Francisco. Philly opens as a three-point favorite over Dallas in the rivalry matchup.

Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 have the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite over the Cowboys. The projections give Dallas a 30% chance to pull off the upset over Philly. It is still early but the winner of the Week 9 matchup will be in the driver’s seat for the NFC East title.