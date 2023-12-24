Cowboys Could Strike Quarterback Trade With Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the quarterback trade market given the team has three quality signal-callers. As Dak Prescott enters the final season on a four-year, $160 million contract, Cowboys rumors continue to swirl that the team will look to sign the quarterback to a long-term extension this offseason.

This leaves Trey Lance and Cooper Rush as potential trade candidates if the Cowboys are looking to save some money by carrying two signal-callers. Heavy Sports has discussed Lance’s potential trade value, but Rush is also a veteran quarterback that could have some appeal around the league.

One team to watch could be the Raiders who were in pursuit of the Cowboys signal-caller during 2023 free agency. Rush was scheduled to fly to Las Vegas to meet with the AFC West squad before reaching a new agreement with Dallas.

“Bad weather delayed his flight,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote in an April 4, 2023 article “Bad weather, a delayed flight and kismet? How Cooper Rush’s deal with Cowboys got done.” “One delay was followed by another. And another. He spent hours at the airport, checking his phone, wondering if he was ever going to get on the plane.

“After going 4-1 last season as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovered from thumb surgery, Rush was a hot commodity in free agency. He was flying to Las Vegas that day to meet with the Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals also expressed interest and hoped to set up a visit.”

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Makes Sense as a Trade Fit for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders ended up trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, who does not appear to be the team’s long-term solution at quarterback. Las Vegas faces a challenge in that the top three quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft could all be off the board by the time the Raiders are on the clock.

Heading into Week 16, Las Vegas is slated to have the No. 12 pick. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are expected to fly off the board.

Rush could represent part of a potential Raiders’ solution given his team-friendly deal. The veteran has one more season remaining on a two-year, $5 million contract. Rush is slated to have a $2.8 million cap hit in 2024, more than reasonable even if the quarterback is unable to win the starting spot in Vegas.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Look to Trade Cooper Rush or Trey Lance?

Lance’s cap hit is slated to jump significantly to $5.3 million in 2024. Prescott’s current cap hit for next season is $59.4 million, but this unlikely to be the actual number as the team moves towards an extension.

These sizable financial ramifications are partially why 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay made the case for Dallas exploring a trade for Lance over Rush. Either quarterback offers a viable backup for Dallas behind Prescott.

“While Dallas could slide Lance into the QB2 role next season, Rush is under contract for just $2.87 million against the cap, according to Spotrac,” Livesay detailed in a December 8 article titled “Surprising NFL Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason.” “If the Cowboys stick with Rush at QB2, they could start calling quarterback-needy teams that missed out on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Lance might raise the ceiling on Dallas’ QB2 spot, but the Cowboys could get a better return for Lance than what they paid from teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks. If those teams miss out on the top passers in the draft, they could see Lance as a viable option.”