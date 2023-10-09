Unhappy CeeDee Lamb Fires off 2-Word Reaction to Cowboys Offense

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has a simple solution for the Dallas Cowboys offensive struggles: “score touchdowns.” That was Lamb’s response when asked what the Cowboys need to do to fix the offensive woes following the team’s 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Q: How concerned are you about where this offense is right now? CeeDee Lamb: ‘Not concerned at all,'” 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt tweeted on October 9, 2023. “Q: Why not? CeeDee Lamb: ‘Cuz I’m not.’ Q: How do you guys get it fixed? CeeDee Lamb: ‘Score touchdowns.'”

Lamb is understandably frustrated with the state of the offense and his inconsistent usage. If you take out Lamb’s 11 receptions against the Jets in Week 2, the playmaker has four catches in each of the other four matchups this season. Belt provided more context on Lamb’s frustration noting it was “palpable” from the wideout after the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Niners.

“My biggest takeaway from this game is just how frustrated CeeDee Lamb is right now, and I don’t think anyone blames him for that frustration,” Belt added in an October 9 tweet. “Everyone hates losing, but his unhappiness with the team’s play recently is palpable.”

CeeDee Lamb on Dallas Cowboys Offense: ‘We Got to Be Complete’

Q: How concerned are you about where this offense is right now? CeeDee Lamb: "Not concerned at all." Q: Why not? CeeDee Lamb: "Cuz I'm not." Q: How do you guys get it fixed? CeeDee Lamb: "Score touchdowns." pic.twitter.com/9rGVNTcOoo — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 9, 2023

Lamb provided a bit more context about what what Dallas needs to do to bounce back. Overall, the wideout sounded like a player with more questions than answers following the Cowboys’ Week 5 defeat.

“We got to be complete,” Lamb said of the offense during his October 9 postgame media session. “We can’t go out there one week and look like a superteam and then the following week s*** the bed.”

What Is Wrong With the Dallas Cowboys Wide Receivers?

My biggest takeaway from this game is just how frustrated CeeDee Lamb is right now, and I don't think anyone blames him for that frustration. Everyone hates losing, but his unhappiness with the team's play recently is palpable. pic.twitter.com/BhUTS7YJ2O — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 9, 2023

There are plenty of questions about the Cowboys receivers overall lack of production and whether the playmakers are being fully utilized. Dallas’ big offensive acquisition this offseason was Brandin Cooks, but the wideout has just 9 receptions for 73 yards through the first five weeks. Cooks is still looking for his first touchdown of the season.

Michael Gallup has also been largely inconsistent this season posting two receptions or less in three of the Cowboys’ first five games. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher observed that the Dallas receivers are having trouble gaining separation against opposing cornerbacks.

“Cowboys WR rarely open downfield,” Fisher tweeted on October 8. “Dak tries anyway, into double-coverage. Easy 49ers interception. Field, from the very start, tilted BADLY against going-uphill Dallas.”

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Loss to San Francisco 49ers: ‘This May Be the Most Humbling Game I’ve Ever Been a Part of’

Dak Prescott is also looking for answers about the team’s struggles against San Francisco. After throwing three interceptions, Prescott called the matchup “the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

“Yeah, I guess that’s a good word, [demoralizing] in a sense,” Prescott explained during an October 9 press conference. “Didn’t see it coming, as you said, put everything into this and got punched in the mouth.

“Called a couple of weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this is may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation. Felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, [the] matchups and they beat us in every aspect.”