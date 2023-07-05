Cowboys Could Add Former $12 Million Pro Bowler, Says Ex-NFL GM

Not everyone is convinced the Dallas Cowboys have done enough to shore up the team’s running back depth chart following the release of Ezekiel Elliott in March 2023. The Cowboys retained Tony Pollard via the franchise tag, signed veteran Ronald Jones II and drafted playmaker Deuce Vaughn as part of the new-look group.

Longtime NFL general manager Rick Spielman believes the Cowboys are a perfect landing spot for free-agent running back Kareem Hunt. Spielman also left the door open for Dallas to reunite with Elliott prior to Week 1.

“Hunt’s touches decreased, but he’s still a powerful runner with excellent vision to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Spielman wrote on July 1, 2023 for The 33rd Team. “He had some durability issues last season, so he’ll need to show he can stay healthy because he turns 28 in August.

“There are a handful of teams that still need backup running backs. One is the Dallas Cowboys, although I anticipate Ezekiel Elliott will re-sign there. The second is the Dolphins, but everyone is linking Cook there. … Hunt is an excellent No. 2 back if he can stay healthy.”

Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt Could Be the Perfect Dallas Cowboys RB2 Alongside Tony Pollard

Hunt just completed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Browns, and the team has not prioritized bringing back the veteran with Nick Chubb already on the roster. The running back notched 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns during 17 appearances in 2022. Hunt also added 35 catches for 210 receiving yards and 1 touchdown through the air.

The veteran is unlikely to be a threat to Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead running back, but Hunt could be a perfect complimentary playmaker. Given Hunt remains unsigned, the Cowboys could likely land the former Pro Bowler on a one-year, prove-it contract. Hunt is two years removed from posting 198 carries for 841 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 38 catches for 304 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.

Having additional insurance behind Pollard who is recovering from a broken fibula would be a smart idea as well. There are plenty of questions about the Cowboys running back group as the team begins life without Elliott.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: The Franchise Could Still Make a Late Veteran Running Back Signing

There is little downside to signing Hunt or another available veteran running back assuming the price is right. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes Dallas could still make another signing at the position ahead of Week 1.

Star rusher Dalvin Cook is still available but likely outside of what the Cowboys are willing to spend. Dallas is slated to pay Pollard a $10 million salary as part of the franchise tag for 2023.

“I still wonder if they’ll add another veteran running back,” Machota detailed on June 9. “Tony Pollard is the clear starter. Davis, Ronald Jones, Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are next in line. Maybe that’s enough. If not, much like left guard, an addition could be needed in late August or September.

“…Even if the Cowboys were interested, he’s likely out of their price range. The 27-year-old was averaging $12.6 million per season with the Vikings.”