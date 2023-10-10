Cowboys Make Decision on Possible Play-Calling Changes Amid Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys are not making any changes when it comes to the offensive play-calling, either with the playbook or head coach Mike McCarthy’s responsibilities. During his October 10, 2023, interview with 105.3 The Fan, owner Jerry Jones shot down the notion that the team would make offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer the play-caller instead of McCarthy moving forward.

“No, in any way, no,” Jones said on “Shan & RJ” when asked about McCarthy relinquishing play-calling duties.

Jones also emphasized the team does not have any plans to return to Kellen Moore’s 2022 playbook, which led to 27.5 points per game, fourth among NFL offenses. Through five games in 2023, Dallas does sit at No. 8 in the league, with 26.8 points per game.

It is worth noting that the Cowboys averaged just 13 points in their Week 3 and 5 blowout losses this season to Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Jones said he did not believe it was realistic to make significant changes to the offensive playbook six weeks into the season.

Owner Jerry Jones Doubled Down on the Dallas Cowboys Duo of Mike McCarthy & Dak Prescott

Two of the most discussed Cowboys figures among the fan base are McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones doubled down on the team’s commitment to both despite the team’s 32-point loss to the Niners in Week 5. Prescott’s four-year, $160 million deal runs through the 2024 season as rumors of a potential contract extension continue to swirl.

“I’m not panicked, but the gap is – when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else,” Jones said. “What I’m trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That’s a given. We can do better; we have the potential to do better. We have the preparation to do better. We didn’t do it at all, to be trite about it, Sunday night.

“Do we have the quarterback? Let me be very affirmative, I completely believe that we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go. Do we have the coaching staff on both sides of the ball, we certainly do. Did Sunday reflect that? No.”

Star Receiver CeeDee Lamb Is Unhappy With the Dallas Cowboys Offense

One of the most outwardly frustrated Cowboys players has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who discussed Dallas’ offensive woes after the loss to the 49ers. Lamb cited consistency as one of the key points of focus moving forward.

“We got to be complete,” Lamb said of the offense during his October 9 postgame media session. “We can’t go out there one week and look like a superteam and then the following week s*** the bed.”

105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt detailed Lamb’s visible frustration after the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys insider noted that Lamb’s “unhappiness with the team’s play recently is palpable.”

“My biggest takeaway from this game is just how frustrated CeeDee Lamb is right now, and I don’t think anyone blames him for that frustration,” Belt tweeted on October 8. “Everyone hates losing, but his unhappiness with the team’s play recently is palpable.”