Cowboys Rookie Labeled Surprise Replacement for $20 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys made a big offseason splash by trading for star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but the defender faces an uncertain future in Big D beyond this season. The Cowboys are counting on Gilmore to be a key part of their defense this upcoming season, but the front office could move on from the five-time Pro Bowler as soon as next offseason.

Gilmore is heading into the final season of a two-year, $20 million contract and will hit free agency next offseason. The former All-Pro is slated to have a $7.9 million salary for 2023. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond believes rookie Eric Scott Jr. is a potential replacement candidate if the team is unable to re-sign Gilmore in 2024.

“The assumption is that Gilmore has at least one year left in the tank after his resurgent 2022 with the Colts,” Drummond detailed on July 11, 2023. “It’s already apparent Dallas feels they got a steal in Scott the same way they got one with Daron Bland last draft. If Gilmore shines, maybe he returns, maybe not. If he struggles, Scott may get the opportunity sooner rather than later.”

New Dallas Cowboys Star Stephon Gilmore Is Expected to Be a Major Factor in 2023

All signs point to Gilmore being a major factor this season as the veteran earned a 79.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play with the Colts in 2022. Gilmore posted a career-high 66 tackles which is partly an indication of an Indianapolis defense that was often on its heels last season.

The star also added 2 interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 2022. Dallas is also counting on Gilmore’s influence on rising star Trevon Diggs.

“I think he just has that thing, some stuff you just can’t teach,” Gilmore said during a June interview with NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “He has great ball skills. I’m just gonna try to teach him how to be a pro. Teach him how to come to work every day and try to do the little things right, because I think he can be the best in the league.”

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Corner Eric Scott Jr. Was Labeled the Surprise Standout of the Offseason

What is is about Scott that has the Cowboys thinking they may have a steal with the cornerback who the team landed in the sixth round? Scott notched 2 interceptions as well as 2 defensive touchdowns at Southern Miss in 2022.

ESPN’s Todd Archer labeled Scott as the surprise standout of the Cowboys offseason as the corner spent time getting some first-team reps. Scott has already garnered the attention of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

“When you see a guy wanting the moment to go compete, like, you know, I’m balling my fists up and saying, ‘I ain’t leaving here,’ that’s what I’m looking for specifically for the rookies,” Quinn explained, per Archer. “That kind of mindset and attitude is really what it takes for a young player to assert themselves into these moments because that responsibility is really to say, ‘Hey, man, can we count on you when it’s there?’ Them learning to do that early on, that’s a big deal, knowing that like the amount of work that goes into to say, ‘I’m down for this challenge.’ I’ve seen that from Eric so far.”

The Cowboys are hoping Scott can follow in DaRon Bland’s footsteps as a late-round corner who can contribute immediately. Scott signed a four-year, $4 million contract meaning his entire rookie deal is less than the money Gilmore will make with Dallas this season.