Cowboys Could Trade Longtime Starter, Says Analyst

Dallas Cowboys veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been mentioned often as a potential cut candidate, but there is a chance the front office could be able to get something in return for the defender via trade. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled Lewis on the “cut or traded” list with his latest 53-man roster projection.

“Our Reid Hanson reiterated a key point from the offseason conversation,” Drummond detailed on July 26, 2023. “Dallas doesn’t need the cap space, but if the younger players prove capable this camp, does it make sense to spend $5 million on Lewis to be CB4 or worse?

“It’s the depth vs overkill decision front offices have to face. After signing Diggs to an extension Tuesday and with Martin, Lamb and Prescott all on the horizon this year and Parsons next, maybe that money is better spent elsewhere if Joseph is viable and Scott emerges.”

Doctors Labeled Jourdan Lewis’ Lisfranc Injury as One of the Worst They Have Seen in 35 Years

Lewis is heading into the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract and is slated to have a $4.5 million salary for 2023. The veteran has started 43 games over his six seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas could clear about $4.7 million by cutting Lewis but would still take a $1.1 million dead cap hit with his release, per Spotrac.

A more ideal situation for the Cowboys would be to find a trade partner for Lewis. This could be challenging given the defender is coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Lewis is on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and there is no guarantee the veteran will be available for the start of the season. The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported that Lewis’ Lisfranc injury was one of the worst the doctors had seen in 35 years.

“The injury displaces bones in the midfoot and results in ligament damage,” Moore wrote on June 1. “Lewis had screws, nuts and bolts installed to stabilize the area and was in a boot until late March. He was on crutches after that.

“The slot corner was told it was one of the worst cases they had seen of the Lisfranc injury in 35 years.”

What Can the Dallas Cowboys Get by Trading Jourdan Lewis?

The question the Cowboys have to weigh is what the team could net in a trade for Lewis compared to the advantage of having the veteran for added depth at cornerback. Given Lewis’ injury, there is a good chance DaRon Bland has the upper hand beginning the season as the starting nickel corner alongside Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore.

If the Cowboys do find a trade partner for Lewis, the front office is unlikely to net much more than a future day-three draft pick. The decision goes beyond the financial reasons as the Cowboys could prefer to stick with Kelvin Joseph and Nashon Wright over Lewis. Moving on from Lewis would also open up an additional roster spot once the veteran returns from the PUP list.

Under the scenario where Dallas plans to release Lewis, this is when the Cowboys should explore a possible trade. When healthy, Lewis has been a much more consistent player than Joseph or Wright. Dallas would be wise to keep Lewis as insurance in the secondary unless several young corners overwhelmingly impress during training camp.