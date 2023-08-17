Cowboys Get Answer on Rumored Trade With NFC Foe, Says Insider

Despite plenty of chatter in the latest NFL rumors, the Seattle Seahawks do not appear interested in striking a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested that the Cowboys could look to move some of their defensive line depth and named the Seahawks as a potential trade partner.

The challenge is Seattle does not appear interested in making a move with Dallas, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. One name to watch is Dorance Armstrong, but the Cowboys insider makes the case for this sort of swap being unlikely.

“We think this is a silly idea – he’s a stud on an affordable contract,” Fisher wrote on August 17, 2023. “But Armstrong is out of contract after this season. So … are the Cowboys so deep at defensive end that they’d rather trade Armstrong (some have suggested a fourth-round pick) rather than play him in 2023 before letting him go free in 2023 … and then netting a pick not dissimilar to the one being gossiped about?

“ESPN’s Dan Graziano is among those suggesting ideas like this, the NFL insider citing Seattle as a potential trade partner. Problem: A source inside the Seahawks tells CowboysSI.com that Seattle is presently satisfied with its group.”

The Seattle Seahawks Ranked No. 25 in Points Allowed in 2022

The Seahawks defensive woes have been well-documented as the team ranked No. 25 in 2022 allowing 23.6 points per game. The statistics are even worse when isolating the opponent’s rushing numbers as Seattle gave up 150.2 yards on the ground per contest, the third-worst NFL team last season.

This reality has Graziano’s idea making some sense, but Seattle spent the offseason conducting a total overhaul of their defensive line. Seattle’s additions include Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and drafting Derick Hall. For now, it appears the Seahawks want to see how their new additions play out before making another move.

The Seahawks do face ongoing challenges with Darrell Taylor remaining sidelined with a shoulder injury. Taylor is projected to be one of Seattle’s starting pass rushers this season.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Explore Potential Trades for Defensive Line Veterans, Says Insider

The original thought had the Cowboys dealing some of their defensive line depth rather than releasing veterans without receiving anything in return. Graziano did not mention specific names but here are a few Cowboys vets that make sense as trade candidates (in addition to Armstrong): tackle Quinton Bohanna, tackle Neville Gallimore, pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and tackle Chauncey Golston. Here is a look at Graziano’s original trade idea for the Cowboys and Seahawks.

“Dallas looks pretty loaded on defense, particularly up front,” Graziano noted on August 7. “And while it’s great to have depth, the Cowboys could have some tough choices on the defensive front come roster cut-down day. Don’t be surprised if teams (Seattle?) looking for defensive line depth come calling to see if Dallas wants to trade someone away rather than cut them.”

Dallas does have some difficult roster decisions, particularly on defense, but the team could find it challenging to land a trade partner. Time will tell if the Seahawks will have a change of heart regarding a potential deal.