Cowboys Could Sign Former Super Bowl MVP, Says Analyst

The clock is ticking on the Dallas Cowboys if they want to make any more roster moves before training camp kicks off on July 27, 2022. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled linebacker Malcolm Smith as one of the “most underrated” available free agents and called the Cowboys one of the top potential landing spots for the defender.

“While Smith is an aging journeyman, he can still be a productive part-time linebacker,” Knox wrote on July 18. “Last season, he played 43 percent of the defensive snaps and tallied 51 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. Just about any team seeking linebacker depth should have some level of interest in the 33-year-old.

“Dallas would be a logical landing spot for Smith. We’ve already touched on their need for linebacker help. Additionally, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn held the same position with the Seattle Seahawks during Smith’s 2013 and 2014 campaigns. Smith played with the Cowboys for part of the 2019 season.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Smith Won the Super Bowl MVP Award With the Seahawks in 2014

After spending part of 2019 with the Cowboys, Smith played the last two seasons with the Browns appearing in 30 games, including 10 starts. Smith notched 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two interceptions during his 15 contests last season.

The Cowboys may be able to get Smith on a bit of a bargain deal after the linebacker earnined just a 57 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021. Smith performed much better in 2020 scoring a 70.8 overall grade and earning a strong 79 for his play in coverage.

The veteran linebacker is best known for winning the Super Bowl MVP award in the Seahawks’ 43-8 victory over the Broncos in 2014. Smith snagged 10 tackles, one pass deflection and an interception which resulted in a 69-yard return for a touchdown. Under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Smith has the potential to at least become a valuable rotational defender.

Parsons: ‘We’re So Far Ahead Than We Were Last Year’

It is difficult to discuss the Cowboys linebacker position without mentioning Micah Parsons. After an impressive rookie season, Parsons has high expectations not just for himself but the entire Cowboys team heading into 2022.

“The most fun is I’m just connecting so well with the team and understanding every player on the team, understanding what they like to do,” Parsons told reporters on June 9. “Just really understanding what the whole team feels like, and we’re just really coming together. Man, I love it. Like I said, we’re so far ahead than we were last year, and it’s just the chemistry. We’re all in there together, and we know what it takes.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Cowboys have the second most remaining cap space of any NFL team at $21.9 million. This gives Dallas plenty of space to add Smith and other veterans as the preseason nears. Despite previously hinting that more additions were on the way, Dallas has mostly remained quiet since the draft concluded in April.