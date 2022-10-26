Cowboys Predicted to Surprisingly Cut 9-Time Pro Bowler

After generating a lot of buzz when the nine-time Pro Bowler joined the Dallas Cowboys, veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters’ future in Big D may be in doubt. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes Dallas may release Peters to free up a roster spot as the team gets healthier.

“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters,” Broaddus suggested during the October 18 episode of “Love of the Star” podcast. “I really, really do. …I don’t know if he’s really healthy, but I also think he’s 40 years old, and last year I felt like he gave you something. But you know what, with the way they’re playing at left tackle, the way that [Connor] McGovern’s playing at left guard, I can’t put Jason Peters in the lineup right now.

“He doesn’t look as good as he did when he was playing with Chicago. He could be a swing guy. They might need a roster spot. I wouldn’t be one bit surprised if all of the sudden, they start getting some guys back healthy and they need a spot that maybe Jason Peters is that guy that gets moved on.”

Peters Has a Dismal 56.6 Grade From PFF in 2022

Part of the challenge is since arriving in Dallas Peters has not played close to what his resume represents. Heading into Week 8, Peters earned a 56.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a dismal 34.4 in pass protection. The veteran’s score is down significantly from the 77.5 the former Pro Bowler notched with the Bears in 2021.

There is still time for things to change as Peters has only played in three games for Dallas, but it will be interesting to see how much runway the Cowboys give the veteran. Peters’ progress was also likely impacted by his lack of training camp as the Cowboys signed the offensive lineman prior to the start of the season.

Peters Has $1.76 Million in Guaranteed Money With the Cowboys

If the Cowboys release Peters, it would be a significant financial hit as $1.76 million of his $1.96 million one-year contract is guaranteed, per Spotrac. Peters received a $765,000 signing bonus, so the only real benefit to releasing the veteran would be to clear up a roster spot. After Peters joined the Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy outlined what the former Pro Bowler brings to the team.

“I’ll say this, Jason’s made us better, No. 1,” McCarthy stated during a September 9 press conference. “I think anytime you have a chance to bring a player with his experience, his success in the league. It’s a great thing, especially the timing of it. But yes, he’s done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith].

“I think he just needs some time. He knows what it takes to be ready to play and compete. So, we’re still on a timeline there. But it’s been a really good fit for the room, and I know the young players have really enjoyed their time and their questions and their interactions. Like I said, we’re better today with Jason Peters being here, clearly. ”