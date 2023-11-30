Cowboys Could Poach 4-Time Pro Bowler From Vikings, Says Insider

Dallas Cowboys rumors continue to swirl about the future of Shaq Leonard. If the Cowboys do not land the star defender, there are other options for additional help at linebacker.

105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt believes four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr could be a backup option if Leonard signs elsewhere. Barr just signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a practice squad deal. Dallas could still sign Barr off of Minnesota’s practice squad if it was to the Cowboys 53-man roster.

“Anthony Barr was recently signed to the Vikings practice squad,” Belt explained during a November 24, 2023 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “And he was actually a practice squad elevation, played in the Vikings game last Sunday after they had been dealing with some injury issues at linebacker themselves. But he is on the practice squad.

“That is somebody who does understand the Cowboys defense. Has played within it. I wonder, just myself, if the Cowboys do lose out on Shaquille Leonard and they need to go get another linebacker. They need to go get another body. It would seem that it would make some sense to say, ‘Well, let’s go get a veteran who was also here last year. He’s on a practice squad. He’s in playing shape. Let’s just go make this signing off the practice squad.'”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Expected to Get an Answer on Shaq Leonard This Weekend

Former Colts All Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has arrived in Philly to meet with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex. Security boss Dom DiSandro welcoming him. He will take a physical and meet with the team. pic.twitter.com/aFCVetLWUW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 29, 2023

The Cowboys primary choice for depth at linebacker appears to be signing Leonard. There has been no indication that Dallas was scared off by his medicals or anything about his visit to The Star. Leonard also took a visit to Philadelphia and is expected to make a decision this weekend.

“FA LB Shaq Leonard, having visited the Eagles and Cowboys, is expected to think on it and make a decision over the weekend,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed on November 29.

There has been some trepidation among Cowboys fans that Leonard left Dallas without signing a deal. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson described Leonard’s visit with the Cowboys as positive.

“Also as for Leonard’s visit with the Cowboys, my understanding is the feeling in Dallas is he can contribute,” Anderson tweeted on November 28. “Don’t read anything into Leonard not signing right away. Leonard is being given room right now to make a decision; though if Leonard chooses Dallas the current* expectation is that he would not play this weekend.”

Anthony Barr Played in 14 Games, Including 10 Starts, for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022

As for Barr, the former Pro Bowler does have familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system. Barr played in 14 games, including 10 starts, notching 58 tackles, 4 quarterback hits and 2 fumble recoveries. The veteran has already played in two games with Minnesota after signing a November 14 deal.

Barr had also been considering a contract with the Eagles prior to returning to his original club. Hours after news broke about Barr’s visit to Philly, the veteran signed with the Vikings.

Philadelphia and Dallas have been the two teams most linked to Leonard since his surprise release by Indianapolis. Cowboys rumors will continue to heat up until Leonard reveals his decision regarding the two rivals.