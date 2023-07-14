Cowboys Linked to Possible Reunion With Polarizing Ex-$15 Million Starter

The merits of few Dallas Cowboys players have been debated quite like Anthony Brown in recent years and the latest NFL rumor indicates the team is leaving the door open for a potential reunion. According to CowboysSI.com, Brown has been working out at The Star (the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Tx.) as well as practicing with several Cowboys players.

Brown completed a three-year, $15.5 million contract with Dallas and remains a free agent. There is a distinct difference in working out at a nearby facility and re-signing with a team, but the news shows the two parties remain on good terms.

“A source tells CowboysSI.com that Brown, 29, has been doing some work inside The Star – mostly rehab-related, we assume,” CowboysSI.Com’s Isaiah Deanda Delgado detailed on July 14, 2023. “We are also told that he has spend considerable time in the Frisco area working out with his former Cowboys teammates.”

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Anthony Brown Is Returning From a Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Brown has spent the majority of his seven seasons in Dallas as a starting cornerback with mixed results. The veteran notched 42 tackles, 7 pass deflections and a forced fumble during 12 starts in 2022 prior to sustaining a season-ending injury. Brown is recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained against the Colts last December.

Prior to his injury, Brown earned a disappointing 55 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. Based on the PFF metrics, Brown regressed from notching a 67.7 score in 2021, the highest grade of his career since 2016.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas ‘Seemed to Make the Decision’ Not to Bring Back Anthony Brown, Per Insider

Does re-signing Brown make sense for Dallas even if it is at a discount? The Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore this offseason, and DaRon Bland was a more productive player in Brown’s absence to end last season.

Dallas also appears to be high on rookie corner Eric Scott Jr heading into training camp. Back in June, DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman labeled a potential reunion with Brown as unlikely indicating the front office had already moved on.

“I’m not sure this is a huge deal, but on the topic of Anthony Brown, who has been here as long as Dak, the Cowboys did decide to give his number away,” Eatman wrote on June 16. “No. 3 is now worn by Brandin Cooks. Does that mean he can’t come back at all? No, but at some point in the last few months, the Cowboys seemed to make the decision that he wasn’t coming back.

“Brown is coming off an Achilles injury and so the thought that he’d be back seems unlikely – especially for that role. You’re talking about the fourth and fifth corners. They drafted Eric Scott Jr. this year and they’ve got Joseph and Nahshon Wright as well. I’d like to think one or two of them could fill that spot.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Is ‘Staying Plugged in’ on Anthony Brown’s Status

The latest report from CowboysSI.com indicates the door to Brown’s return may not be as closed as previously thought. Dallas is “staying plugged in” on Brown’s rehab process.

“We know Brown is laying low here; he’s not much for publicity and he’s rather let his performance do his speaking for him,” CowboysSI.com added. “How is he performing as he rehabs? Know this: The Cowboys – on a medical level and via his old teammates – are staying plugged in.”