Cowboys Newly Linked to Speedy Former Starting Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in a new wide receiver as the team hosted former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a November 11, 2022 tryout. The Cowboys also worked out quarterback Jacob Eason and receiver D.J. Montgomery, per the NFL transaction wire.

Callway had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his 16 appearances, including 11 starts, for the Browns in 2018. Cleveland released Callaway in 2019 and the playmaker has had brief stints with the Dolphins and Chiefs.

Callaway had plenty of buzz going into the 2018 NFL draft, but it was life away from football that prompted the receiver to fall. Cleveland ultimately selected Callaway in the fourth round, and the receiver has been unable to make a significant impact since his rookie season.

“I just watched him,” a team pro personnel director told NFL.com prior to the 2018 draft. “Really natural athlete and pretty good player but there are just too many headaches to deal with so I can’t see us taking a chance on him. Our owner will say no and I don’t even think we would put him on our board to be honest.”

Callaway Ran a 4.41 Second 40-Yard Dash Prior to 2018 NFL Draft

Antonio Callaway: Florida Gator – "Playmaker" Career Highlights [HD] As a freshman, Callaway led the team in receiving yards and was the Gators' best offensive weapon. Whichever NFL team takes a chance on Callaway will be rewarded with a dynamic wide receiver. 2016-01-18T17:17:01Z

The speedy playmaker posted a 4.41-second 40-time at the NFL combine. Heading into the 2018 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the quandary front offices faced after Callaway flashed at Florida.

“Make no mistake about it, if Callaway had put together a trouble-free 2017 with even average production, he would be one, big Combine performance away from being one of the more buzzed about talents at the receiver position in this draft,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “However, his character concerns are at a point where they could derail any opportunity for a career. His talent and explosiveness gives him a good shot at making a roster at some point, but being able to stay on track and reach his potential is starting to feel unlikely. If he pulls it together, he could become a dangerous NFL talent.”

The Cowboys Have Been Linked to Multiple Receivers

FOX: Teams want bring in WR Odell Beckham for a visit but @obj prefers to get in better football shape first and will need a couple of weeks. He could be signed after Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/lIKZwZnyPq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Dallas is clearly looking to upgrade their receiver group ahead of the postseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the Cowboys made trade offers for Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy but were unable to strike a deal ahead of the deadline.

Dallas players, coaches and front office members have made it clear that the team is interested in adding Odell Beckham Jr. Despite the team’s actions, owner Jerry Jones emphasized that he is comfortable with the current wideout group if no moves are ultimately made.

“I really like where we are with our receiving core,” Jones explained during a November 8 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “Of course, we got [James] Washington coming back. And that’s big. We’ve got Gallup, who in my mind is just getting better, at the level we would expect him to be. [He’s] improving every day. Of course, [CeeDee] Lamb, we think he’s everything we wanted out of our No. 1 receiver.

“I like the way we’re throwing the ball to our tight ends, and I think that’s meaningful in this conversation because as I see us going forward that could basically dictate just how aggressive we are in any type of additions that we have here with our receivers. …We may or may not get something done as far as adding at wide receiver, but if we don’t, I like where we are.”