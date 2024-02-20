Cowboys Playmaker Predicted to Take Massive Pay Cut to Avoid Release

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is being mentioned as a potential cut candidate, but there could be alternative solutions to keep the wideout in Big D. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger mentions Gallup as a potential cut candidate but offers a way for the Cowboys to retain Gallup.

The analyst suggested Gallup significantly reduce his salary from $8.5 million to $4 million for 2024. Additionally, Spielberger believes the end of Gallup’s deal could be converted to void years rather than guaranteed money, making the receiver a free agent in 2025.

“The Cowboys hoped another year of recovery from a torn ACL for Michael Gallup would help him return to the long-striding body contortionist with great toe-tapping ability near the sideline, but Gallup’s burst just hasn’t looked up to the same standard since his injury,” Spielberger noted in a February 20, 2024 story titled, “Cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams: Jamal Adams, Mike Williams and more.”

“Here, we have Dallas reducing his salary down to just $4 million, which he currently has guaranteed for injury and which will vest to fully guaranteed a few days into the 2024 league year in March. In addition, perhaps the 2025 and 2026 contract years are converted into void years.”

Dallas Cowboys Receiver Michael Gallup’s 5-Year, $57.5 Million Contract Is Slated to Run Through 2026

There are reasons to think the two sides could come to a compromise this offseason. Even if you are a supporter of Gallup, it is hard to argue that the receiver’s production justifies his five-year, $57.5 million contract.

Gallup is slated to have a massive $13.5 million cap hit for next season. This number jumps up to $15.8 million for 2025 and 2026.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Michael Gallup Be Motivated to Take a Pay Cut to Avoid Being Released?

The Cowboys do have an out in Gallup’s deal this offseason that would allow the team to release the veteran. Yet, the challenge is Dallas would still have to take a $13 million dead cap hit.

This move would save a minimal amount of cap space but would take the Cowboys off the hook for the remaining three years on Gallup’s expensive deal. If Gallup suddenly hits the open market, the receiver is unlikely to find a similar offer to what he is currently making in Dallas. This means Gallup could be motivated to agree to a reworked contract as PFF suggested.

Gallup has not topped 500 receiving yards since 2020. The playmaker posted 34 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 appearances last season.

The Dallas Cowboys May Prefer to Move on From Michael Gallup

Regardless of Gallup’s future, the Cowboys need more help at receiver to provide help alongside CeeDee Lamb. A clean break from Gallup may not save much cap space, but it opens up a spot for players like Jalen Tolbert or another veteran in free agency.

The most affordable way to address the position is to use an early draft pick on a receiver. As Tolbert displayed during his rookie season, this does not guarantee immediate production in year one.

Time will tell if Dallas is willing to negotiate with Gallup or prefer to make a clean break. The one thing that is becoming abundantly clear is that Gallup is unlikely to be back under his current contract structure.