Ex-Cowboys $68 Million Pro Bowler Linked to AFC Squad: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Jaylon Smith may have found a new home as Las Vegas Raiders are showing an interest in the former Pro Bowler. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Raiders hosted Smith for an August 2, 2023 workout.

“Sources: Free agent LB Jaylon Smith is working out for the #Raiders right now,” Schultz tweeted on August 2. “The 2019 Pro Bowler had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack last season for the #Giants. He would reunite with DC Patrick Graham, with whom he spent one season in New York.”

Most recently, Smith played 13 games last season for the Giants, including 11 starts. Smith notched 88 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery in 2022. The defender earned a 56 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

Jaylon Smith Declined to Waive His Injury Clause Prompting the Cowboys to Release the Linebacker in 2021

Smith signed a six-year, $68.4 million contract with the Cowboys in 2019. Dallas released Smith just before the mid-season mark in 2021. Smith appeared to have lingering effects from a leg injury he sustained at Notre Dame, but the Cowboys’ primary reason for releasing the defender was the financial impact of moving off his deal.

The veteran was once one of the cornerstones on the Cowboys defense but over time the front office felt the production did not match his lucrative contract. Patrik Walker (now with DallasCowboys.com) wrote for CBS Sports that the Cowboys approached Smith about waiving the injury protection in his deal that could have put Dallas on the hook for his 2022 salary if he was injured during the remainder of the 2021 season.

“So when the Cowboys approached him and asked him to waive the aforementioned injury clause, and he declined, they abruptly sent him packing — seeing an opportunity to both clear the path for younger talent while escaping his contract,” Walker wrote on November 2, 2021.

“They were so determined in their mission that they wound up eating $7.6 million to release him, and that allowed the Packers to pay him the veteran minimum, seeing as the Cowboys were footing the bill for the remainder of his 2021 salary.”

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Jaylon Smith Was Dealing With ‘Drop Foot’ From Injury Sustained at Notre Dame

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was candid about Smith’s release in the days following the news. Jones noted that Smith was still dealing with “drop foot” when the Cowboys made the decision to move on from the former Pro Bowler.

“Well, it was [hard] principally because he’s such a warrior,” Jones said during an October 8 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “He really was what you think about when you think of somebody overcoming adversity and for this game. He had [a] great hurdle to overcome to overcome his injury and that drop foot. It’s called drop foot that he had and still takes him to this day, was mind over matter in my mind.”

There is clearly a difference in a team like the Raiders potentially signing Smith on a team-friendly deal compared to the defender’s $68 million contract with Dallas. Since being released by Dallas, Smith has played for the Packers and Giants proving he can be a serviceable rotational player.