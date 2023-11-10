Cowboys Could Make Major Coaching Change, Says Analyst

Dallas Cowboys rumors are constantly swirling about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. All the Cowboys coach has done is post back-to-back 12-win seasons. McCarthy is on pace to have his third straight year with double-digit victories.

Ultimately, it is McCarthy’s one playoff win during his Dallas tenure that has people wondering about his future. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is once again among the top potential head coaching candidates. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine ponders whether owner Jerry Jones will consider promoting Quinn in the offseason if Dallas sputters at season’s end.

“There are two primary fits for Quinn,” Ballentine explains in his November 9, 2023 article entitled “9 NFL Coordinators Who Deserve Head Coaching Interest and Their Best Fits Next Season.” “The first would be if the Cowboys fail to live up to expectations again this season and Mike McCarthy is given the ax. Quinn would be a logical choice to promote because he would bring continuity with the defense while bringing in a new face to run the offense.”

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Doubled Down on His Commitment to Mike McCarthy

Does it matter that Jerry Jones didn't consult with Mike McCarthy before trading for Trey Lance? pic.twitter.com/BZJlxDp4Ky — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 6, 2023

Jones has mostly been complimentary about McCarthy during the 2023 season. This has not always been the case and Jones’ past comments prompted Cowboys rumors to intensify about McCarthy’s future. After Dallas’ 42-10 blowout loss to San Francisco on October 8, Jones doubled down on his commitment to both McCarthy and Dak Prescott.

“I’m not panicked, but the gap is – when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else,” Jones stated during an October 10 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “What I’m trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That’s a given. We can do better; we have the potential to do better. We have the preparation to do better.

“… Do we have the quarterback? Let me be very affirmative, I completely believe that we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go. Do we have the coaching staff on both sides of the ball, we certainly do. Did Sunday reflect that? No.”



Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Among Best Fits for Cardinals, Per Analyst

Play

Quinn has been with the Cowboys since 2021 despite drawing plenty of interest from other teams, including head coaching jobs. Jones has shown a willingness to pay Quinn enough to make it appealing to turn down other gigs.

At this point, the only way to keep Quinn in Dallas for a third straight offseason may be give him the head coaching job. Ballentine suggests the Cardinals would also be a potential fit for Quinn if Arizona moves on from Jonathan Gannon.

“The other is a team that is looking for a veteran who is going to bring a franchise some stability,” Ballentine adds. “If Jonathan Gannon doesn’t show some signs of life with Kyler Murray returning from IR, the Cardinals could use a legitimate veteran candidate like Quinn.”

For now, McCarthy’s job appears safe, but the Cowboys rumors are sure to heat up with another early postseason exit. Eventually, Jones will judge McCarthy on playoff success as Dallas Cowboys head coach. It remains to be seen if that will happen as soon as 2024.