Cowboys May Poach 4-Time Pro Bowler After Losing Vet to Eagles: Ex-Scout

The latest Dallas Cowboys rumors show the team might have a backup plan after missing out on Shaq Leonard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus reports the Cowboys are considering a reunion with four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr. The former scout turned analyst mentioned Barr as a possibility when asked by fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Dallas’ next move.

“Name I heard was Anthony Barr,” Broaddus said in a series of December 4, 2023 messages. “Just reporting what I heard.”

This move is a bit more complicated as Dallas would need to sign Barr off of Minnesota’s practice squad. Barr signed with the Vikings on November 14 but remains on the team’s practice squad.

NFL rules permit the Cowboys signing Barr as long as it is to the team’s 53-man roster. The veteran would also have to desire a return to Dallas.

Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings before joining the Cowboys in 2022. The Vikings could opt to sign Barr to the active roster, a move that would prevent the Cowboys from poaching the linebacker.



Cowboys Insider on Anthony Barr: ‘They Need to Go Get Another Body’

One of the best defensive series I’ve seen from this defense all season. DeMarcus Lawrence and Anthony Barr came up huge. pic.twitter.com/J9XHX2cAFP — Ernie (@es3_09) December 12, 2022

Barr posted 58 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries and a sack in 14 appearances last season, including 10 starts. 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt also noted that Dallas could make a move for Barr prompting plenty of Cowboys rumors.

“Anthony Barr was recently signed to the Vikings practice squad,” Belt explained during a November 24 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “And he was actually a practice squad elevation, played in the Vikings game last Sunday after they had been dealing with some injury issues at linebacker themselves. But he is on the practice squad.

“That is somebody who does understand the Cowboys defense. Has played within it. I wonder, just myself, if the Cowboys do lose out on Shaquille Leonard and they need to go get another linebacker. They need to go get another body. It would seem that it would make some sense to say, ‘Well, let’s go get a veteran who was also here last year. He’s on a practice squad. He’s in playing shape. Let’s just go make this signing off the practice squad.'”

Cowboys Rumors: Shaq Leonard May Have Viewed the Eagles as Having a Bigger Need Than Dallas

#Cowboys Micah Parsons is recording is podcast right now on the Bleacher Report, and look who’s jersey he has behind him in the background 👀 Seems fitting given Shaq Leonard is reportedly visiting Dallas on Tuesday.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sI3tayhBUk — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 28, 2023

There is some debate as to why Leonard joined the Eagles over the Cowboys. Dallas could use depth at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch sidelined for the season and potentially longer. Yet, Markquese Bell has filled in more than admirably in Vander Esch’s absence.

“… The Cowboys made a strong push for him and both teams were able to sell the Super Bowl, but ultimately, Philly got the 4x All-Pro,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz detailed on X on December 5. “Big add for Sean Desai’s defense.”

Leonard may have viewed the Eagles as having a bigger need for his services on their defense than the Cowboys. Dallas had significantly more cap space than Philadelphia to potentially offer Leonard a larger deal.

“The Cowboys wanted Shaquille Leonard and had package for how they were going to use him to be successful in their defense,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. noted on December 4 on X. “The Eagles needed him more and possibly showed with their offer.”