Cowboys Could Add Ex-Super Bowl Starter Ahead of NFL Playoffs: Analyst

The NFL playoffs will arrive soon and the Dallas Cowboys are already getting a few things to bounce their way. Dallas now controls its own destiny in the NFC East after Philadelphia’s surprising loss to Arizona. The Cowboys head into the final week of the regular season as the favorites to win the division.

With the postseason nearing, questions continue to surround the Cowboys linebacking core. Dallas released Rashaan Evans heading into Week 17, and the team already lost Leighton Vander Esch for the season. USA Today’s Angel Torres outlined a few options for the Cowboys including former Super Bowl starter Cory Littleton.

The veteran brings with him an impressive resume highlighted by making the Pro Bowl in 2018. Littleton was also a starter during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl this same season. Most recently, Littleton had short stints with the Texans and Saints this season.

Houston poached Littleton off New Orleans’ practice squad in November. The Texans released the defender less than one month later.

Let’s examine the case for the Cowboys signing Littleton ahead of the NFL playoffs.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Make a Late Roster Addition Heading Into the NFL Playoffs?

Cory Littleton ready for Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/V9FU5HIql3 — Lamar Jackson Playaction (@NoContxtNFL) February 3, 2019

Littleton brings with him 71 starts and 120 appearances over his eight NFL seasons. Clearly if Littleton was still playing at a Pro Bowl level, the defender would unlikely still be a free agent.

Yet, the Cowboys head into the postseason thin at linebacker. Littleton could be a good insurance policy going into the postseason.

“If you are the type who doesn’t want the hear the phrase ‘we like our guys’ echo out of Frisco, but what about guys in the state of Texas? If so, I present to you free agent linebacker Cory Littleton,” Torres wrote in December 27, 2023 article titled, “7 Linebacker additions to help with Cowboys with the home stretch.” “The eight-year veteran has experience playing both inside and out checking the versatility box for Dallas.

“… Late-season additions rarely generate the type of impact fans have come to expect yet Littleton, a former Pro Bowler, started in Super Bowl LIII with the then, Jared Goff-led Rams. That experience behind the current Cowboys starters could yield positive results and at the very least, provide valuable depth.”

Heading Into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys Are the No. 2 Seed in the NFC East

With a win in the regular season finale the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East and take the #2 seed. It is in our hands. pic.twitter.com/TaEkjghrT5 — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 31, 2023

Regardless of who is on the final roster, the Cowboys now have a legitimate chance to host multiple playoff games. A win over the Commanders in Week 18 secures the NFC East title for Dallas. If the Washington pulls off the upset, Dallas would need Philly to lose to the Giants in order to win the division.

The Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals moved the Cowboys up to the No. 2 seed from No. 5. This means Dallas would not play on the road until potentially the NFC Championship if the team makes a run.

It is significant news given the Cowboys’ home-road splits. Dallas is a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium but are just 3-5 on the road. It is fitting that the Cowboys will need a road win at Washington to have the potential for home cooking in the postseason.