Cowboys Predicted to Make Disappointing Quarterback Cut

The race is on between Will Grier and Cooper Rush to be the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. There is a good chance that the Cowboys will release whoever loses the quarterback competition.

Under this scenario, Dallas would likely attempt to re-sign the quarterback to the team’s practice squad but run the risk of the signal-caller being claimed by another team. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes that Grier will ultimately be the odd man out with the writer naming Rush as the slight favorite to win the close competition.

“Will Grier was having a strong camp before injuring his groin,” Machota wrote on August 16, 2022. “It’s still yet to be determined if he’ll be able to practice this week or play in Saturday’s second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rush didn’t exactly help his case to be Prescott’s backup with his showing against the Denver Broncos. He completed 12-of-20 passes for only 84 yards and an interception, posting a 48.8 passer rating.

“Grier has certainly closed in on an opportunity to win the backup job. But if it’s close, the edge should go to Rush, who delivered last season when needed.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

McCarthy on Grier: ‘I Think Will’s Made a Step Forward’

Rush is far from a lock to win the backup job, especially after an underwhelming first preseason outing against the Broncos where the quarterback completed 12-of-20 passes for 84 yards and an interception. Grier has a legit opportunity to win the QB2 role with strong play during the final two preseason outings.

The challenge is Rush’s resume includes leading the Cowboys to an important victory over the Vikings last season when Prescott was sidelined with a calf injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Grier is putting pressure on the team to make a difficult decision at the position.

“I think Will’s made a step [forward] clearly,” McCarthy explained during an August 9 press conference. “I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You could feel the command. I think coming in at the time that he came in [last season], the language barrier [of the offense] is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours.

“[Grier] was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off. But I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he definitely has the type of playmaking ability, not only to make plays in a pocket, but definitely out of the pocket.”

Grier Was Once Projected to Be a First-Round Pick

Rush may be a bit of the safer pick given the Cowboys have more familiarity with the veteran, but it is hard to ignore Grier’s upside. The former West Virginia quarterback was once projected to be a first-round pick. Ultimately, Grier slipped to the third round where the Panthers selected the quarterback with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The former Mountaineers signal-caller threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 67% of his passes in 2018.

Despite the promising college resume, Grier is a bit of an unknown in the NFL throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions during his lone two pro starts in 2019. It will be worth watching to see if Grier and Rush can both play well enough for the Cowboys to consider carrying three quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.