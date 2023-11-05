Cowboys Could Move on From $97 Million 2-Time All-Pro: Analyst

The latest Dallas Cowboys rumors indicates fans could be witnessing the final months of Tyron Smith’s time in Big D. The star left tackle’s eight-year, $97.6 million contract expires at the end of the season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes things are likely coming to an end in Dallas for Smith. The NFL insider labels Smith among his “14 surprise NFL offseason cut/trade candidates.”

“But it might now all be coming to an end. Smith’s contract voids at the end of this year, and the Cowboys have to carry a $6 million cap charge for him in 2024 whether he’s on the team or not,” Graziano wrote on November 3, 2023. “Again, he is about to be 33 and has had a tough time staying on the field in recent years. The Cowboys also drafted Tyler Smith in the first round in 2022 to replace him (in what my inner 14-year-old still thinks they hoped would be a Dread Pirate Roberts situation, where they just go from one Ty Smith to another and figure nobody would notice).

“Who knows if Tyron Smith will even want to keep playing after this season. But with a replacement being groomed and massive extensions on the horizon for Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, he might be playing out the final months of his stellar tenure in Big D.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Tyron Smith Has Missed Significant Time in 4 Straight Seasons

For years, Smith’s future has been in Cowboys rumors. So, the eight-time Pro Bowler not returning would not be a complete surprise to Cowboys fans. Despite being a potential cut candidate this past offseason, the front office found a way to restructure his deal to keep Smith on the roster.

The challenge for Smith has been staying on the field as the veteran has already missed three of the Cowboys’ seven matchups to start the season. Smith has missed significant time in four straight seasons, including being sidelined 13 games in 2022.

The former Pro Bowler has missed three or more games in eight consecutive seasons. When healthy, Smith continues to make an impact on the field earning a 76.5 grade from for Pro Football Focus in 2023.

Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Would Have Likely Retired If He Was Cut Last Offseason

The good news for Dallas is if the team wants to move on from Smith he will be a free agent. This means the team could go in a different direction from Smith without taking a cap hit.

The challenge is there are more teams that need quality offensive linemen than there are available players. Despite the recent injuries, Smith could still have a sizable free agent market.

Dallas may be able to get Smith to return on a bit of a bargain contract given his availability issues in recent years. Over the offseason, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus reported Smith would likely retire if we was cut or traded.

“I tell you what, there’s a side of me that believes and this is because it’s been reported to me, that if they were to trade or to cut Tyron Smith, he would be done,” Broaddus remarked during a February 12 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “He would just retire. If they were to trade him or cut him, he would just quit. … I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”