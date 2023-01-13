Cowboys Have Chance to Make Run at Rival Playmaking Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the market for a new backup quarterback with Cooper Rush set to hit free agency on March 8, 2023. Dallas could look inside the division to replace Rush if the signal-caller’s price is higher than the front office is willing to pay. Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will also be a free agent and offers the Cowboys a solid alternative option behind Dak Prescott.

Dallas got an up-close look at what Minshew can offer as the quarterback threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 60% of his passes against the Cowboys in Week 16. Minshew had some ups and downs filling in for an injured Jalen Hurts but is the perfect backup candidate.

The veteran is in the final weeks of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract. While he may be more expensive than some alternative QB2 options, Minshew is likely to offer the Cowboys an affordable alternative if Rush leaves in free agency.

Dak Prescott has battled multiple injuries for three straight seasons missing 16 games over this span. Given Prescott’s recent injury history, Dallas would be wise to invest in a top backup quarterback as insurance.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that the team benefitted from Rush exceeding expectations when Prescott sustained a hand injury in Week 1. During a January 12 interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, Jones joked that he “saw the Grim Reaper” after Prescott was sidelined at the beginning of the season.

“I must admit: I saw the Grim Reaper out there when we lost Dak,” Jones noted. “Two years ago, we had Andy Dalton (as backup quarterback). I knew if he had to play for a period of time that we could maintain at a level. I didn’t know that about Cooper Rush. So, to his credit, he did have that. We’re sounder having gone through that.”

Will Rush Land a Big Payday With Another Team?

This was a nice ball by Cooper Rush to Noah Brown #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/DSPP0HiEEL — Dc_Faithful (@Dc_Faithful1) January 6, 2023

Two things to watch with Rush’s free agency: the financial details of offers and the chance to compete elsewhere to be a starting quarterback. Much is being made about Rush potentially earning a new lucrative deal based on his play this season. An opportunity to compete to be a starting quarterback is likely even more important to Rush, and something Dallas is unable to offer as long as Prescott is on the roster. Not everyone is convinced that pathway will present itself, and the Cowboys would likely be the favorite to re-sign Rush if the quarterback does not receive a strong offer elsewhere.

“We’re not as certain as some that Rush is getting a monster payday somewhere,” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher wrote on December 31. “Spotrac projects Mayfield’s market value to be a two-year, $13 million contract. …So with the applied logic, that means Rush ‘has played himself’ into making more than that.

“We’ve heard NFL speculation about Rush as a ‘$10 million a year’ guy. Dallas won’t pay that.”

Minshew Could Be a Perfect Backup Quarterback Fit for Cowboys

SCORE BIG PLAY On 3rd & 8, Gardner Minshew 36-yd pass & run TD to Quez Watkins#Cowboys 51 #Eagles 26 Q4 pic.twitter.com/B04cx0ngGr — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 9, 2022

The Cowboys will have additional veteran options if the team is unable to re-sign Rush. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled Baker Mayfield, Taylor Heinicke and Teddy Bridgewater as potential free-agent targets for Dallas.

Minshew has started 24 games over his four NFL seasons with his best play coming in Jacksonville. The quarterback threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes during 14 appearances for the Jaguars in 2019. Minshew also has playmaking ability rushing for 344 yards during this same season.

The veteran has not proven he can be a consistent starting quarterback, but Minshew has displayed enough to be a top NFL backup. Minshew has enough skill to help the Cowboys win games over a short timespan if Prescott is once again forced to miss time in the coming years. Dallas is hoping that Prescott’s injury woes are well behind the quarterback, but the team would be wise to prepare just in case.