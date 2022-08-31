Cowboys Show Strong Interest in Former Rival 9-Time Pro Bowler: Report

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked about a potential veteran addition to the offensive line. Minutes after McCarthy’s teaser, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on August 31 that the Cowboys will meet with two-time All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters.

The former Pro Bowler was a longtime nemesis of the Cowboys during his 11 seasons with the Eagles. The veteran offensive lineman started 15 games last season for the Bears earning a solid 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Peters has an impressive resume including being a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, a former Super Bowl champion and a member of the 2010s Hall of Fame Team.

The Cowboys are exploring adding a veteran option with franchise left tackle Tyron Smith expected to be sidelined for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously revealed that rookie Tyler Smith will likely start in place of the franchise tackle.

Cowboys Looking to ‘Close the Deal’ With Peters: Report

It remains to be seen just how close the Cowboys are to signing Peters to a contract. The veteran has played on one-year deals for three straight seasons, including a $1.75 million contract with the Bears last season, per Spotrac.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that Dallas is looking to “close the deal” with Peters. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that “nothing set in stone yet” between the two parties.

“Cowboys are in talks with veteran OT Jason Peters, a Texas native whose nine Pro Bowls and 218 career starts would address team’s inexperience at tackle,” Gehlken said in a series of August 31 tweets. “’Nothing set in stone yet,’ person close to situation said, but visit is scheduled.

“Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. Peters spent last year in Chicago after a dozen seasons with the Eagles. Has awaited right opportunity for 19th NFL season. Dallas appears to be it.”

Could Peters Become a Starter for the Cowboys?

If it wasn't for CHI QBs running into pressure, Jason Peters might've goose-egged Trey Hendrickson in Week 2. Very impressed with how Peters has maintained his skill even while aging. His patented jump set is still nasty. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/flbklGEmZJ — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 31, 2022

Peters may no longer be a Pro Bowl caliber player, but the veteran was still able to play at a high level in 2021. It might be a stretch for the Cowboys to sign Peters and expect the longtime tackle to start in a week’s timespan against the Buccaneers. With some time to shake off the rust, Peters has the potential to emerge as a starting caliber player as the Cowboys look to find a suitable replacement for Smith.

“Bears source on Cowboys interest in Jason Peters likes him as swing tackle and veteran presence, says he’s great in locker room,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted. “As for playing ability at 40 years old, source said, ‘Going to jump offsides one time a game. Will get beat a couple times.’”

Jones continues to express optimism that some of the young Cowboys players will be able to emerge in Smith’s absence. Dallas has high expectations for their rookie offensive lineman, but Smith has played primarily at guard throughout training camp.

“It’s a setback, but anybody will tell you one of the things about this game, for the best really, for the opportunity of the unproven is that, boy, you’ve got to take what you’re dealt and go on with it,” Jones explained during an August 25 edition of ESPN’s “First Take.” “We’ve got some good options here. We’ve got a team around him. We’ve got a defense that’s probably as strong as we’ve had in a lot of years. So, we’ve got a lot of ways not to make up for not having him but to go on without him. And so, yes, I think we can do it.”