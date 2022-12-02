Ex-Cowboys $5.5 Million Player Linked to Contender After Surprise Cut

Former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Tarell Basham may soon be suiting up for an opposing contender as the Tennessee Titans hosted the defender for a December 2, 2022 visit, per the NFL transaction wire. The news comes after Basham was surprisingly released by the Cowboys on November 29.

Basham started six games for Dallas in 2021 notching 39 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season. Prior to his release, the pass rusher was in the final season of a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Basham spent the majority of this season on injured reserve only appearing in two games.

The depth on the Cowboys defensive line made Basham a bit more expendable than expected as Dallas valued the additional roster spot with veterans like Tyron Smith and James Washington nearing potential returns. The Cowboys also appear to be intrigued by newly signed pass rusher Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick who played under Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn while with the Falcons.

Dallas Is Scheduled to Meet With Beckham on December 5

The @CBSSportsHQ mid-afternoon update on Day 2 of OBJ's visit with the #Giants filed as of 45min ago…including the star wideout still getting his physical & comments from guys in the locker room + more math on what the team could or may do to accommodate a potential reunion… pic.twitter.com/mkv41brVgL — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 2, 2022

Dallas is also hoping the team will need a roster spot for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on December 5. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Beckham has already met with the Giants and is also slated to visit the Bills.

While the Cowboys have yet to meet with Beckham in-person, the team has been in contact with the playmaker. Owner Jerry Jones detailed a Thanksgiving Day conversation he had with Beckham leading up to their official visit.

“Genuine, very genuine,” Jones said during a November 29 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “Very competitive, feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence, but yet very, very just compatible. We think he’d fit in really good with us.”



The Cowboys Are Considering Signing OBJ to a Multi-Year Contract: Report

Look who is walking through the front door of the Giants facility at 3:39 pm. It’s Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham had dinner with a crew that included Brian Daboll last night. Went through a medical check earlier Friday. pic.twitter.com/hkRsDULnoY — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 2, 2022

The Cowboys are considering signing Beckham to a multi-year deal, per Anderson. It remains to be seen whether Dallas is willing to take on significant financial risk for a player who is coming off a serious ACL injury and has yet to play this season.

“I’m told one thing the Cowboys are also waiting for with OBJ’s visit is to learn his contract desires more specifically,” Anderson tweeted on November 30. “In advance of his arrival Dec 5th, a league source told me it’s ‘feasible’ for Dallas to offer OBJ a multi-year deal ‘if (the) numbers are reasonable.’ …The league source also added that there is ‘still work to be figured out.'”

McCarthy on Basham’s Release: ‘It Really Came Down to Numbers’

Tarell Basham shows off some quick hands picking off Russell Wilson 👀 (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/Q8GyHajAU8 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) August 11, 2022

As for Basham’s release, head coach Mike McCarthy admitted the defender played “a lot of quality football the last two years.” McCarthy noted that the decision “came down to numbers” hinting that several veterans are on the verge of being activated.

“Obviously, Bash has given us a lot of quality football the last two years,” McCarthy told reporters on November 30. “You know, had the injury [this season]. It’s a catch-22. You’re in a roster position with guys that are getting healthy but you have 53 spots. So, I just think it really came down to numbers and in trying to forecast what’s in front of us.”