Cowboys $12 Million Vet a ‘Leading Candidate’ for Trade, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches on the defensive line and the latest NFL rumors suggest the team could look to trade one of their veterans. One name to watch is Dorance Armstrong who is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks last season. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond suggested Armstrong is “probably the leading candidate” to be traded aside from longtime starting corner Jourdan Lewis.

“Defensive end, corner and safety appear to be the three positions where there may be enough depth to flip guys who may not see the field much to either shore up other positions or get future draft capital,” Drummond wrote on August 8, 2023.

“Dorance Armstrong is probably the leading candidate to be traded after Lewis. The DE group is a strong five and if any of the rookies show capable than there’s savings and Armstrong is young enough to command a reasonable return. Either Wright or Joseph could be shopped with their draft pedigree and safeties Coyle and Thomas could merit interest.”

Dallas Cowboys Pass Rusher Dorance Armstrong Is Slated to Have a $5 Million Salary as Part of His $12 Million Contract

Dorance Armstrong wrecking this game early pic.twitter.com/ja3jGip8Kq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

Armstrong has one season remaining on a two-year, $12 million contract and is slated to have a $5 million salary for 2023. Releasing Armstrong would create about $4.25 million in cap space, but Dallas would also take a $3 million dead cap hit which is less than ideal.

The defender played a key role on the Cowboys defensive line appearing in all 17 games during the 2022 season. Armstrong notched 33 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. The pass rusher earned a 61.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: What Is Dorance Armstrong’s Trade Value?

Dorance Armstrong, literal monster. I thought he was a good player. I'll admit, I completely underestimated how big that re-signing was. Taken his game to another level on defense, AND he's still a beast on special teams. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) October 9, 2022

It can be challenging for a front office to find a trade partner for a potential cut candidate. Given Armstrong’s production, smart money is on Dallas keeping the veteran on the roster if the team is unable to move the pass rusher.

For players like Lewis and Armstrong, Dallas is unlikely to land more than a future day three draft pick. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine estimated that the Cowboys could net a fourth-round selection in exchange for Armstrong. The Cowboys would need to weigh the value of keeping Armstrong for depth versus an added draft pick.

The Seattle Seahawks Could Be a Potential Trade Partner for the Dallas Cowboys, Says Insider

92 days until #DallasCowboys football! Today: DE @Dorance_ALegend Dorance Armstrong is heading into year 6 with 16 sacks & 131 tackles & is a ST demon while being apart of a fierce pass rush that is looking to take it to the next level in 2023.#CowboysNation @BloggingTheBoys pic.twitter.com/mliB89C8e7 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) June 10, 2023

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also believes Dallas will explore potential trades to move some of the depth the team possess on the defensive line. The Cowboys have a depth of pass rushers beyond their stars including Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr and rookie Viliami Fehoko. The Seahawks could be a team that has an interest in acquiring one of the Cowboys defenders, per Graziano.

“Dallas looks pretty loaded on defense, particularly up front,” Graziano detailed on August 11. “And while it’s great to have depth, the Cowboys could have some tough choices on the defensive front come roster cut-down day. Don’t be surprised if teams (Seattle?) looking for defensive line depth come calling to see if Dallas wants to trade someone away rather than cut them.”