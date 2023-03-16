Cowboys Make Likely Decision on Rumored Blockbuster Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins in trade rumors, but the franchise is attempting to quiet the chatter about a possible blockbuster deal. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys’ response to the wide receiver rumors emphasized that there was “no DHop talk from us.”

“This is my evening tweet covering my bases. I’ve asked…anything to DHop rumors now with more restructuring and Zeke,” Slater tweeted on March 15, 2023. “A source ‘No DHop talk from us. Guess he’s telling everybody he wants to be a cowboy.’ Any surprises right now like Gilmore coming? ‘No.’ (All I can do is ask 🤷🏼‍♀️).”

Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Dez Bryant are among those pushing the Cowboys to trade for Hopkins. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are exploring trade offers for Hopkins in the coming months. Hopkins has been spotted hanging out with Bryant in the Dallas area throughout the offseason.

The playmaker has two seasons remaining on a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension. The former Pro Bowler is slated to have a $19.4 million salary in 2023, but the number drops to $14.9 million the following season.

The Cowboys Continue to Pursue Odell Beckham Jr. But Have Competition Among Contenders

Dallas appears to be prioritizing free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. over a trade for Hopkins. Signing a veteran is likely preferable for the Cowboys given they would not be required to give up draft capital and would also be able to set the contract terms. Dallas appears to have plenty of competition for Beckham, including the Chiefs and Ravens, per Schultz.

“2x All-Pro WR Odell Beckham Jr. has had positive discussions with the Cowboys, sources tell @theScore,” Schultz tweeted on March 16. “There are several teams interested, but Dallas would like to make it work. I’m told OBJ is seeking a multi-year contract.”

Beckham visited the Cowboys during the 2022 season but opted not to sign the wideout amid concerns about his health. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that there appears to be a holding pattern on Beckham’s destination as NFL front offices wait to see how the wide receiver market shakes out.

“Several teams continue to show interest in Odell Beckham Jr. and are in touch with OBJ’s reps,” Russini tweeted on March 16. “Some are waiting to see how the WR market settles but I’ve spoken with a few teams today who are hoping they can land the star WR.”

The Cardinals Are Seeking a ‘Premium Day 2 Pick’ in a Trade for DeAndre Hopkins, Says Insider

It remains to be seen what the Cardinals will be able to command in a trade for Hopkins. The receiver has missed significant time in two straight seasons due to injuries combined with a six-game suspension. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals’ asking price for Hopkins starts with a “premium second round pick.”

“The belief from teams I’ve spoken to is the Cardinals want hefty compensation for WR DeAndre Hopkins (a premium Day 2 pick and more),” Fowler detailed on March 12. “His age (30) and last year’s suspension are issues for some teams, but a new team would be getting a premier receiver who, I’m told, is highly motivated to reaffirm his spot among the best. And his deal is fairly manageable, with $34.4 million over two years that can be restructured to save nearly $10 million in cap space this year.”