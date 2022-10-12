Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys an ‘Explosive’ Former Top-10 Pick

The Carolina Panthers appear to be open for business after firing Matt Rhule and have several players that could peak the Dallas Cowboys’ interest. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has headlined Panthers trade rumors, but Carolina also has several defenders that will generate trade interest.

Pass rusher Brian Burns is another name to watch but could command a first-round draft pick in return, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher suggested defensive tackle Derrick Brown as a fit for the Cowboys, the former No. 7 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

“If the Panthers are tanking and it seems like they are…The Cowboys should trade for Derrick Brown,” Mosher tweeted on October 10, 2022.

What would a trade for Brown cost the Cowboys? It is hard to imagine the Panthers commanding more than a future day-two pick for Brown given the slow start to his NFL career.

Brown notched just 61 and 64 grades from Pro Football Focus during his first two seasons. The intriguing defensive tackle is on pace to have his best season yet earning an 84.2 grade through his first five weeks.

Brown Was Labeled a Pro Bowl Talent Heading Into the 2020 NFL Draft

Derrick Brown's bull-rush is outstanding. A couple examples from Week 14 here. Being able to run through guards/centers right away is a valuable ability to have while developing a more robust pass-rush plan/arsenal because it allows him to be a force in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/5UWGEpUwTV — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 16, 2020

Coming out of Auburn, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Brown ranked as the top defensive tackle of 2020 and the No. 7 overall rated player on his big board. Brugler projected Brown as a potential Pro Bowl player thanks to his “explosive strength… athletic traits and motor.”

“Overall, Brown displays the explosive strength to be a scheme-diverse NFL run defender with the athletic traits and motor to continue and grow as a pass rusher, projecting as a Pro Bowl level player anywhere from zero to five-technique positions,” Brugler wrote in his 2020 pre-draft profile of Brown.

The Panthers DT Is Having the Best Season of His Career

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade sends cowboys an ‘explosive’ former top-10 pick 2022-10-12T11:54:45-04:00

Brown notched 41 tackles, nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and three sacks during his 16 appearances in 2021. The hope with a potential Cowboys trade would be that playing in the elite Dallas defense would allow Brown to reach his Pro Bowl potential with a lot of the pressure eased thanks to the talent in Big D.

Through the first five games, Brown has already notched 17 tackles, well on his way to setting a career high. The Panthers are expected to attempt to acquire more future draft picks, which could lead to Brown being among the players dealt.

“Expect the post-Matt-Rhule Panthers to take a two-tiered approach to the next few weeks of roster-building,” Fowler wrote on October 12. “Acquiring draft capital and shedding salary will be a strong consideration for the team, multiple rival front offices expect, especially with a quarterback-heavy draft looming. The Panthers could be in play for a top pick. And the Panthers have just nine total draft picks in 2023-’24. They would like to increase that total.

“…Pass-rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are among the names garnering the most interest from teams. But keep in mind: The new coach will want to inherit a good defense, and players such as Burns and Brown are attractive pieces.”