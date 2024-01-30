Cowboys-Browns Trade Pitch With $39 Million Starter Will Anger Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are still angry about the team’s last trade with the Cleveland Browns. Dallas sent Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a 2022 fifth rounder and a sixth-round pick swap.

Now, rumors are circulating about potential trades the Cowboys could make this offseason. Bleacher Report offered potential trade proposals for every NFL team. One trade pitch has the Browns and Cowboys linking up again for another receiver.

Dallas sends Brandin Cooks to Cleveland for a 2024 fifth rounder (No. 134) and a fifth-round pick in the trade proposal. The idea of the Cowboys sending another receiver to the Browns is sure to anger Dallas fans.

“… Brandin Cooks could be one of their top trade candidates,” Bleacher Report detailed in a January 29, 2024 story titled, “Complete NFL Offseason Trade Guide for Every NFL Team.” “They would save $4 million against the cap by trading away the veteran, and they paid a minimal draft cost for him last offseason anyway.

“Some of Cooks’ best work in Houston came in 2020 when he had Deshaun Watson throwing him the football. Now the Browns are desperate to make sure that Watson proves to be worthy of the trade package and compensation they gave up for him. If reuniting the two would do the trick, it has to be a consideration.”

The Dallas Cowboys Likely Regret Trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns

Former Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to Browns media today: “It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas. I actually loved being there. I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But you know, at the same time, it’s never personal. It’s just business.” Video via @Browns. pic.twitter.com/vyicY8sbjW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 20, 2022

As the Cowboys learned from moving Cooper, Dallas would be wise not to trade Cooks unless the team lands another receiver in return. Cooper has had back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 yards since arriving in Cleveland.

The playmaker had a career high 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023. This after Cooper posted 1,160 yards and 9 TDs the previous season.

Dallas opted to sign Michael Gallup to a five-year, $57 million contract instead of keeping Cooper. Gallup has been unable to make the same impact since sustaining an ACL injury at the beginning of 2022.

The good news is that CeeDee Lamb emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL. Yet, Dallas has been unable to find a consistent second receiving option since dealing Cooper.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Consider Trading Brandin Cooks?

DAK TO BRANDIN COOKS FOR THE LEAD 🔥 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/45V1HaFfly — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2023

Despite a slow start, Cooks managed to come on strong towards the team’s stretch run during his first season in Dallas. Cooks finished with 54 receptions for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023.

Bleacher Report labels Cooks, Gallup and tight end Luke Schoonmaker as the Cowboys’ “top trade assets.” It is hard to imagine Gallup has a trade market given his sizable contract. The wideout is more likely to be a potential cap casualty than traded to another team.

Cooks is slated to have a $10 million cap hit next season. This appears to be more than reasonable for a second receiver alongside Lamb. It marks Cooks’ final season of a two-year, $39.7 million contract.

Not only would Dallas be smart to retain Cooks, but the Cowboys should be in the market to add another receiver. This could come in the draft, but the team needs a player that can contribute right away. The one certainty is that if the Cowboys move another playmaker to the Browns, there are sure to be fans protesting outside The Star.