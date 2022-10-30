Cowboys Send Cryptic Message on Latest Trade Rumors

With less than 48 hours to go before the November 1st NFL trade deadline, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a hint that the team may be going trick-or-treating to add another key piece to the roster. Jones told Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher that Dallas is willing to give up future capital for the right player.

“We don’t have an area on our team that makes me desperate,” Jones told reporters on October 30, 2022. “But I’m willing to do it – and I’ll give up future currency to get it done.”

Jones did not specify what kind of deal the Cowboys are looking to strike, but it is a remarkably different tone than the one the owner previously took dismissing potential deals. The Cowboys owner emphasized that he is “still a wild-catter” looking to take a risk.

“We are evaluating the fit,” Jones added. “I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I’ve told you I’m still a wild-catter. I’m still a risk-taker. We are not afraid of taking that risk.”

Jones on WR Trade: ‘If It’s Right, We’ll Do Something’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said team has received calls from teams offering WR help. “We’ll just see. We will see.” He likes four tight ends and what Jalen Tolbert has shown. James Washington nearing return. “We don’t have to do anything, but …if it’s right, we’ll do something.” pic.twitter.com/4LHflA5Vj0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 30, 2022

One of the most logical positions for the Cowboys to potentially address is wide receiver. Dallas traded away Amari Cooper last offseason, and rookie Jalen Tolbert has failed to carve out a consistent role. Jones admitted that the team could look to acquire a playmaker “if it’s right.”

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said team has received calls from teams offering WR help. ‘We’ll just see. We will see,'” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on October 30. “He likes four tight ends and what Jalen Tolbert has shown. James Washington nearing return. ‘We don’t have to do anything, but …if it’s right, we’ll do something.'”

NFL Network reported that we could see some movement for receivers inside the NFC East with the Cowboys and Giants among the possible teams looking to add a playmaker. Some of the available wideouts around the league potentially include Brandin Cooks, Jerry Jeudy, D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool.

“With issues at receiver, the surprise Giants could be a team still looking to add weapons at the right price,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo wrote on October 30. “Same with the Cowboys, who could be looking for a receiver who can stretch the field.”

The Cowboys Have Been Posturing About Potential Deals

After the #Cowboys J. Hankins trade, some are looking to WR for their next one. @1053SS, @BryanBroaddus, & @BobbyBeltTX discuss this & whether they're getting ALL of the development out of their WRs. Watch the full great discussion here: https://t.co/FfXfocdKWo@joeythejet19 pic.twitter.com/ujpF1ZMdQU — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 26, 2022

Cowboys fans would be wise not to take Jones at his word when it comes to trade chatter. Heading into Week 7, Jones insisted there was not a trade on the table for Dallas. Days later the Cowboys landed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in a trade with the Raiders.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment,” Jones remarked during an October 21 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “Not one move but could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could and [we are] always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation I would say there’s not one.”