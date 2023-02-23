$54 Million Star Hangs Out With Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler Amid Dallas Rumors

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be working out just a few miles from the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Longtime Dallas wideout Dez Bryant posted a video of himself wearing a Cowboys shirt working out alongside Hopkins.

“Grind mode in full effect 💪🏿 🚀 @DeAndreHopkins,” Bryant tweeted on February 20, 2023.

The video is approaching 500,000 views amid rumors that the Cardinals are exploring trade offers for Hopkins. Dallas also just so happens to be in the market for another receiver to bolster their offense heading into 2023. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the workout took place at Lewisville High School, just a few miles from The Star.

Hopkins has two seasons remaining on a $54 million contract and is slated to have a $19.4 million salary next season. This number drops down to $14.9 million for the 2024 seasons, and it remains to be seen if the Cowboys are willing to get back into the big-money receiver business. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Cardinals “plan to try and trade” Hopkins this offseason.

“Sources: AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason,” Schultz tweeted on January 10. “[Hopkins] has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates.”

Here is a look at the Hopkins-Bryant video that has Cowboys fans buzzing.



The Price for a DeAndre Hopkins Trade Is Likely a Day-2 Pick: Report

It remains to be seen what Arizona will be able to command in a trade for Hopkins, especially if the star is seeking a new deal. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer estimated that Hopkins can be acquired by another team for a day-two draft pick.

“So add that up, and I think it’s going to be hard for [Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort] to get great value for Hopkins, maybe even to the point where keeping him is a better idea than dealing him,” Breer wrote on January 25. “As it stands right now, if I had to ballpark it, I’d say a Day 2 pick would be what Arizona would get in return in a trade.”

The Cowboys Are Being Pushed to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins

From CeeDee Lamb to past players, the Cowboys are being pressured to add more weapons in the coming months. Former Cowboys defender turned analyst Marcus Spears is among those urging Dallas to make a blockbuster deal for Hopkins.

“If Dallas wants to show me that they’re serious about trying to go to a Super Bowl, they better be in the trade market for DeAndre Hopkins,” Spears explained on a February 14 edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They better be thinking about, ‘How do we get DeAndre Hopkins on this team? What do we have to sacrifice?’

“You just saw your quarterback take a regression. You just saw offensively you [only] had two guys that people respected in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. If you really serious about it, DeAndre Hopkins might want to be out of Arizona and if you can make that move, that’ll tell this fan base and me you serious about it.”

Hopkins would appear to fit the description of a prototypical X receiver that would allow Lamb to thrive in the slot. Yet, the playmaker has missed 15 games over the last two seasons due to a combination of injuries and a suspension. Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during nine appearances in 2022. The five-time Pro Bowler is two seasons removed from posting four straight seasons topping 1,000 yards.