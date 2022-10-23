Trade Proposal Sends Cowboys a $15 Million Potential Pro Bowl Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are winning but the offense continues to sputter at times, even with Dak Prescott returning to the field. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1, the Cowboys would be wise to add another playmaker to help provide the offense with a bit more firepower.

Dallas may have an opportunity to make a run at Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 23 that the Broncos have been entertaining calls about the talented wideout. The former Alabama star has underperformed during his brief NFL career but there is still time for the 23-year-old receiver to break out.

“Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, Rapoport noted, as the Denver offense struggles,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra detailed. “The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to the billing in his third season and has failed to generate consistently explosive plays. Expected to make positive strides with Russell Wilson under center, Jeudy and the entire limp offense have disappointed. It’s possible another team could view the Alabama product as a better fit despite the wideout’s struggles against man coverage. And the Broncos might be ready to move on for the right price.”

What would a trade for Jeudy cost the Cowboys? It is hard to imagine Denver commanding more than a future day-two selection for a receiver who has yet to top 1,000 yards. Jeudy has a manageable $1.9 million salary as part of his four-year, $15.1 million rookie contract which runs through the 2023 season. Given Denver owes Seattle their first two picks in 2023 as part of the Russell Wilson deal, Dallas may be able to entice the Broncos to part with Jeudy for a second or third round selection.

Jeudy Was Described as a ‘Pro Bowl Caliber WR1’ Coming Out of Bama

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Jeudy to former standout receiver Santonio Holmes, describing the ex-Crimson Tide playmaker as a “Pro Bowl caliber WR1.” Jeudy has yet to live up to these lofty expectations with his best season coming in 2020 when the receiver notched 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns during his 16 appearances. Like the majority of the Denver offense, Jeudy has underwhelmed this season with 17 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.

“Mixes tight, crisp route-running with impressive top-end speed to keep secondaries on eggshells throughout the game,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Jeudy is high-cut and a little leggy in his press release and short-area movements, but fluid hips and above-average agility prevent any stagnation. He’s a linear route specialist with a great feel for leveraging and then stemming defenders away from his food on intermediate and deep passes. The hands need work and contested catches will be much more challenging against bigger, faster matchups across from him.

“Jeudy can play inside or outside but offers a unique ability to both widen or lengthen the field from the slot. His transition from deep threat to volume target in 2019 should help sell teams on his ability to become a pro-Bowl caliber WR1 who can help his offense on all three levels.”

Jones on Trade Rumors: ‘I Would Say There’s Not One’

Jerry Jeudy MOSSED #Jets DB Pierre Desir for his first career NFL TD. pic.twitter.com/2oW4MYPANQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

Owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones painted different pictures of the Cowboys’ approach to the upcoming trade deadline. The Dallas owner downplayed the idea of the Cowboys striking a deal, while his son pointed to the team’s previous aggressive trades as precedent for a possible acquisition.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment,” Jones remarked during an October 21 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “Not one move but could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could and [we are] always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation I would say there’s not one.”