Cowboys Turned Down Blockbuster Trade for $15 Million Playmaker: Report

The Dallas Cowboys attempted to land another wide receiver at the November 1st NFL trade deadline but were not willing to meet the asking price of several teams. Dallas was already tied to a possible deal for speedy wideout Brandin Cooks, but the team also attempted to pry former top-15 pick Jerry Jeudy away from Denver. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys and Broncos could not agree on Jeudy’s trade value which prevented a deal from crossing the finish line.

“Dallas made a run at Texans WR Brandin Cooks earlier in the week, sources say, though his fully guaranteed $18 million salary for 2023 made any deal nearly impossible,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo detailed on November 6, 2022. “But Dallas was interested in adding him to its stable of receivers that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, among others. The Cowboys also made an offer on Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, but the two sides could not agree on a price, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.”

Jeudy Was the No. 15 Overall Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Despite being the No. 15 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, Jeudy has yet to breakout during his three NFL seasons, but the wideout has not been helped by a Denver offense that has mostly sputtered during his pro tenure. Jeudy’s best season came in 2020 when the playmaker notched 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns during his 16 appearances.

The Broncos receiver is on a team-friendly four-year, $15.1 million contract that has a $1.9 million salary for 2022. Jeudy still has one year remaining on his rookie deal, but the Broncos also have the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option which would keep the wideout under contract until at least the 2025 offseason. The former Alabama standout is known for his route running, and the Cowboys appeared to envision the young receiver growing alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys Also Turned Down a Deal for Cooks

Jeudy is a new name to be linked to the Cowboys in trade deadline talks. The Cowboys were already widely mentioned as a landing spot for Cooks but were unwilling to pay the entirety of his $18 million salary for 2023.

“The Cowboys and Texans were discussing a deal to send WR Brandin Cooks to Dallas, per sources,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tweeted on November 1. “And the sides were in the neighborhood on comp. Cooks’ $18 million guarantee for 2023 was the dealbreaker here.”

Despite striking out on Jeudy and Cooks, all indications are the Cowboys will look to add another receiver prior to the team’s playoff push. Dallas will now be limited to the available veteran free agents which include Odell Beckham Jr. After failing to strike a deadline deal, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones indicated the team could add a free agent receiver.

“Just because you don’t make a trade, that’s not the only way you acquire players,” Jones told reporters November 2. “Certainly we can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will. But at the same time we’ve got some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return that can help us.

“But we really like this team. We like the depth on this team. We were probably, for the most part, looking in an obvious area where people might think we could use a little more help there.”