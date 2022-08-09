Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Disgruntled Playmaker With ‘Rare Talent’

The Dallas Cowboys face uncertainty at wide receiver which could prompt the franchise to explore adding a veteran playmaker. The good news is there are a few intriguing wideouts potentially available via trade.

Dallas 97.1 the Eagle’s Jeff Cavanaugh outlined a few possible trade targets, and we previously made the case for the Cowboys to acquire Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor. Another trade candidate is disgruntled Dolphins receiver Preston Williams who Cavanaugh suggests Dallas may be able to land for a future late-round pick.

“Preston Williams in Miami. They got Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Mohamed Sanu,” Cavanaugh explained during his August 4 training camp update. “He’s behind a bunch of dudes, and he’s making it known that he is unhappy.

“So, Preston Williams is a dude that could play X. He’s a full-size receiver that could fill that Gallup role until he gets back and then you figure out his role from there.”

Williams Is Frustrated With His Role in Miami

Dolphins receiver Preston Williams claims he isn’t being given the opportunity to show what he can do in camp. And isn’t backing off. pic.twitter.com/6CP89vtRdG — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 2, 2022

Williams expressed frustration with his role on the team at the start of training camp. The Dolphins wideout took to Twitter to emphasize he wants an “opportunity” to showcase his skills.

“Just want opportunity. #smh,” Williams tweeted on August 1.

Williams has been a key part of the Miami offense during his first three NFL seasons notching 17 starts despite being sidelined with multiple injuries. The wideout’s best season came during his rookie year in 2019 recording 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games.

The Dolphins Are Exploring Trades for Williams: Report

Preston Williams before his ACL tear as rookie, was putting together a solid campaign (8 GMS/32 REC/428 YDS/3 TDs) In 2020 he sprained his foot and in 2021 he barely played (175 snaps). An opportunity for a fresh start appears likely.#NFL | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/d1wZxOLhLG — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) August 9, 2022

The Dolphins are listening to potential trade offers for Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys are one of these interested teams.

“Speaking of the Dolphins, they’re one of the few teams that already seem to be involved in the pre–Week 1 trade market,” Breer wrote on August 8. “Things should heat up once injuries start to occur and preseason games start to be played. But Miami’s already at work here with a surplus at a prominent position. They’ve talked to other teams about potentially moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. ”

Heading Into the Draft, Williams Was Described as a ‘Rare Talent’ With ‘Rangy Athleticism’

At 6’5″ and 220 pounds, Williams is a big, physical receiver that the Cowboys have been missing since the departure of Dez Bryant. Williams went undrafted in 2019 after having a standout junior season at Colorado State, but the issue was not talent. Heading into the draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler described Williams as having a “track record of immaturity” but also noted the playmaker had “rare talent with his rangy athleticism.”

“While he requires improved attention to detail as a route runner and finisher, Williams is a rare talent with his rangy athleticism and overall upside,” Brugler detailed in his 2019 draft guide. “However, character and commitment questions have followed him since high school, most recently with a disappointing pro day workout. Overall, Williams has the God-given traits to develop into a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL with his size, length and athleticism, but his track record of immaturity will be a deal-breaker for most NFL teams.”