Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Rival Playmaking Quarterback

Despite Dak Prescott’s recent string of injuries, the Dallas Cowboys have not made the backup quarterback position a high priority since signing Andy Dalton during the 2020 offseason. Prescott dealt with calf and shoulder injuries throughout last season but still managed to play in all but one contest.

This is in addition to Prescott having multiple surgeries to repair his right ankle after sustaining season-ending injuries on October 11, 2020. The Cowboys could strengthen their depth at quarterback behind Prescott by looking to their division rivals in Philadelphia. The Eagles have once again pledged their commitment to Jalen Hurts as their QB1, which could make veteran Gardner Minshew available via trade.

Admittedly, there are some complications for the Cowboys to be able strike a deal with the Eagles, not the least of which is Philadelphia is likely far from eager to make a trade within the division. Yet, the Cowboys and Eagles have shown a willingness to put their rivalry aside in order to make a deal. Most recently, the Eagles moved up from No. 12 to No. 10 to snag receiver DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL draft. Dallas was still able to land Micah Parsons at No. 12, a move the Cowboys would undoubtedly make again given the linebacker was one of the top performing rookies last season.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

What Would the Cowboys Have to Trade for Minshew?

The most electric play of the Gardner Minshew Era… ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/12hUK74JVh — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 28, 2021

If the Eagles are willing to come to the table, the price to acquire Minshew would likely entail the Cowboys sending the Eagles a day-three pick. Philadelphia only gave up a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars to land Minshew during the 2021 offseason. Even if the Eagles asked for more from the Cowboys, it could be worth a future fifth-round draft pick for Dallas to have firm QB insurance in case Prescott is once again sidelined.

Minshew is entering the final season of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and is slated to make a $2.5 million salary in 2022. The quarterback put up modest numbers last season throwing for 439 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing 68.3% of his passes during his four appearances, which included two starts.

The Eagles signal-caller brings with him 22 career starts over his three NFL seasons. Minshew’s best season came during his rookie year in 2019 when the quarterback threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes in 14 contests. The playmaking quarterback is also a threat with his legs adding 344 rushing yards in the same season.

Minshew Could Be the Cowboys’ Long-Term Solution as a Backup QB Behind Prescott

Play

Uncle Rico and the legend of Gardner Minshew | NFL Countdown On NFL Countdown, Chris Connelly meets up with Uncle Rico of “Napoleon Dynamite” to evaluate Gardner Minshew and then competes against the Jaguars QB to see who can throw a football farther. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC… 2019-09-30T00:08:44Z

Cooper Rush filled in admirably during his one start for Prescott notching 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while leading the Cowboys to a road victory over the Vikings in Week 8 last season. There is a major difference from having one good game to displaying sustained success over a career. Minshew may not be a team’s ideal QB1, but he has shown enough in the NFL for the Cowboys to have faith in him if called into action. Like Prescott, Minshew is a dual-threat which would allow the Cowboys to run a similar offense if their franchise quarterback sustains another injury.

The Eagles may not be eager to trade Minshew given Hurts’ inconsistencies, but the Cowboys could sweeten the pot with their trade offer. Minshew not only represents improved quarterback depth for 2022 but could become the Cowboys’ long-term solution to be the team’s backup behind Prescott.